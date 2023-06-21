Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) on how Carmy is ‘so incredibly lonely and uncomfortable with himself’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, contributor Tony Ruiz spoke in-depth with Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) about his FX show, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

The freshman series about a beleaguered Italian sandwich shop in Chicago debuted in mid 2022 to universal acclaim and has already been renewed for a second season, set to air in Summer 2023. White, fresh off a 10-year run on the hit Showtime series “Shameless,” stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returns to Chicago to take over his late brother’s sandwich shop.

White takes a deep dive into sharing his first thoughts about his character after reading “The Bear’s” pilot script. “He seemed to be so incredibly lonely and uncomfortable with himself, but also very determined and I mean, very skilled in what he does,” the actor says about Carmy.

Tony Ruiz: I’m Tony Ruiz, contributing editor of Gold Derby, here with Jeremy Allen White, star of the breakout hit, The Bear. And Jeremy, this show really has kind of captured the zeitgeist, like many shows don’t. And I’m just curious, at what point did you realize that this show had kind of struck a chord?

Jeremy Allen White: I think there seemed to be these waves of people watching it. When it first came out, we were aware that it was doing well and it was being reviewed well, which was nice, but we didn’t really have any sense of quite how many people were connecting with it. But then after a month and then even after two months, it seemed like there were more and more people sort of discovering it. And that’s really continued on, I feel like, even up until today, people are starting it, watching it very quickly. So I mean, a month after it came out I realized, wow, a lot of people have watched and a lot of people are continuing to check it out.

TR: So, when you first looked at Carmy on the page, what was the first thing that immediately grabbed you about him?

JAW: I don’t know, I think my heart really broke for him. He seemed to be so incredibly lonely and uncomfortable with himself, but also very determined and I mean, very skilled in what he does. And so I think there was this level of he has this real confidence, but also crippling insecurity at the same time, and the juxtaposition of those things I think I found really, really interesting.

TR: And yet throughout the series, one of the things that’s so fascinating is that you have to convey a lot of that without words because there’s so many scenes where there’s this haunted aspect of Carmy and it’s never really said in dialogue. And so in those moments, where do you go to convey that?

JAW: No, I mean, I thought a lot about the space, I thought a lot about the restaurant, memories of Carmy’s there, the ghosts that are there. So I think I tried to focus a lot on environment and what’s Carmy’s sort of baseline when he’s existing in this place, when he’s come home. And I think it’s an incredibly uncomfortable space for him to sit in. And I think when you meet him and start the show, you’re not quite sure why he’s there and why he’s doing what he’s doing, because I think, or what I wanted to convey is just how sort of uncomfortable and troubled he is by his environment. And I think the key to that was trying to build memories of him growing up and going there, a lot of memories of him and his brother and creating a world before the world that everybody’s seen.

TR: And it’s one of the most, I think, important scenes is just the scene, I think it’s in the first or second episode where he’s just kind of at home by himself. He’s not really even cooking for himself. He’s just making garbage food and just he’s one with the couch. I feel like that scene was so important to convey that.

JAW: Yeah, yeah, I mean, so it’s not true of obviously all chefs or line cooks or service folks, but there is this kind of through line in the research that I’ve done and what Chris Storer knows and Matty knows, and Courtney Storer knows, who are all these industry folks. It’s incredibly difficult, I think you get a real adrenaline rush from working in the back of house and then there is this really big kind of let down afterwards, where you’re really kind of shocked and exhausted. And I’d be surprised if you can find many chefs that are working 12, 14 hour days and then they go home and they prepare themselves something nutritious and thoughtful when they get home. I think it’s a lot of fast food when these guys get home.

TR: Yeah, you mentioned Matty Matheson, who I’m a huge fan of just in general. And so I’m wondering, I’m curious, was he always intended to be in front of the camera as well?

JAW: I don’t think so. I think Chris first approached Matty kind of just to be our consulting producer and make sure that part of the show was all kind of looking correct. And then Matty’s such a charismatic guy, I think Chris had the idea of, oh, we got to put him in somewhere. And so he created Fak, the character that Matty plays. But then Matty was so great and kind of lovable, they did write in more and more of that character as we shot the first season. I think it was supposed to be a little bit smaller, but Matty was so great that they kept writing new stuff for him.

TR: I’m curious, in the scenes where you’re actually having to perform in the kitchen and Matty’s there, does that make you self-conscious or did that eventually, did the feeling go away?

JAW: No, always self-conscious with that cooking stuff, for sure, but it’s helpful because you really push yourself. I found where I learned the most in prep and research was at this restaurant, Pasjoli, here in Los Angeles, where I spent a lot of time as a fly on the wall and I’d help them prep where you can’t really screw up anything too badly, you can always fix it. And then it was a Thursday night, it was a pretty busy night, and Chef Dave pushed me onto the line. He just said, “Start cooking.” So I was on the line with these line cooks and I was so, so scared, but that anxiety really fuels decision making and I probably learned the most and got the most confident through getting shoved into an uncomfortable position. So I think having Matty there, I felt like I had to show up, I had to impress, I had to at least behave confidently, and I think that that worked obviously for Carmy, who’s confident in the kitchen.

TR: That kind of preparation, now going into season two, did you continue that kind of practice and preparation?

JAW: Not as much. From what I understand, I won’t be doing as much sort of cooking in season two. So Joanna and Chris, I think I’m probably going to go to Pasjoli in January and just do kind of a refresher, but they said I don’t have to drive myself as crazy as I might have before the first season. But it’s something I wanted to, I mean, I like spending time in these places, I like all the people that work there and I like learning about this craft almost no matter what at this point. It’s just a nice world that I’ve been kind of invited into and I’m still curious about it. So I’ll definitely go back to some kitchens before we start.

TR: It reminds me, when I was in college, I worked at a very early version of Grubhub, that I won’t belabor the story, but what I found so fascinating was a lot of these restaurants that I had been to, that the kitchen atmosphere was completely different than what you think it might be.

JAW: What’s presented, sort of, yeah.

TR: Presented, yeah, it’s so different. So I’m curious, what was the biggest surprise for you in doing the research for it?

JAW: I think what was shocking to me is I was working in some, I mean, really amazing restaurants, Michelin Star places where they have everything together and they’re making a lot of money, but you’d be shocked at just how much success is necessary to be in a place of real ease at a restaurant. I think I just started looking at restaurants really like miracles. It’s such a difficult and competitive world to enter. It’s the food, but it’s also environment and it’s the service. And there’s so many things and there’s always new restaurants being opened and there’s so many talented chefs, and especially in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, it’s competitive, it’s difficult. I was taken aback by just how hard everybody has to work, I think.

TR: One of the things that I think makes the show so successful is that those kitchen scenes are so electric in how they’re shot. And so I’m curious, how much rehearsal goes into those scenes because it looks like it has to be so finely choreographed?

JAW: Yeah, so for the pilot, there was one particular scene, I think it was when everybody kind of meets Richie for the first time. I’m doing a lot of cooking, Ayo’s cooking, there’s a lot of shouting, there’s a lot of movement. And we rehearsed that quite a lot, I remember, which was important because we were all kind of figuring it out for the first time together, the rhythm of it all. But then after that, everybody kind of, each of us have our stations, our characters have their stations, that’s where they work, that’s where they prep, so it became kind of easy. I always knew sort of where I’d be, I’d be at the pass or I’d be at my station doing prep. The movement became very, very natural for everybody. So by the time we were in episode three or four, we could all do it fairly quickly. There wasn’t that much rehearsal, save for the seventh episode, which of course we did a tremendous amount of rehearsal and camera rehearsal for because it was necessary, it was called for.

TR: I feel like this show is such an ensemble piece, and I’m curious as to how you all work together to create that ensemble, because what the show reveals is that it’s such a close contact in so many different ways and a volatile environment. So I’m curious how you all work together to build that environment?

JAW: Yeah, I mean, look, we got really lucky just with everybody, first of all. I love everybody. Everybody’s kind and professional and talented, so it makes it all very easy in that sense. But I think what was also helpful is we shot so much at that one location, at that set in the kitchen. And so many of us are in those scenes, so many of us are like, we’re just spending all of our time together. We get there in the morning, we’re shooting together, they say cut, we stay in the kitchen, we’re talking about scenes. It’s just something we never, once you show up to set, we never really left the set. We were always spending time with one another. We were always kind of messing around or speaking seriously about the scenes and what we wanted and what Chris wanted and what Joanna wanted. And talking to Matty about how we could make all the food look perfect, and talking to Courtney and asking how I’m holding this or that. And so it just seemed like when we were on set, we never left, which I think was helpful in creating an ease between everybody. And beyond that, everybody’s just really good, there’s no other way around it. When everybody comes and they’re professional and they know what they want to do and they’re really good at what they do, it makes things easy.

TR: Oliver Platt, go.

JAW: Yeah. Yeah. Oliver Platt’s amazing. We were so lucky to get him. He does a show in Chicago, I think it’s Chicago Med. So he was around and he was game. He loved the script, he’s into food. And yeah, I think he fit perfectly. He’s got this perfect blend of menace and innocence almost, that was really, I don’t know, really perfect.

TR: I think that’s so perfectly encapsulated, that character, because even at the end of the first season, I’m like, should we be afraid of him, because he also is kind of lovable?

JAW: For sure, yeah. And think that’s going to keep things interesting because I think it’ll become sort of unpredictable. How much can he let us get away with? And I think that’s also an interesting question about Carmy, I think he’s got an addict mine a little bit too, where he’s sort of addicted to the possibility of everything falling apart, how much can he push it.

TR: Yeah. And you mentioned the addict mindset, which brings me to what I thought had to have been one of the most difficult scenes, which was kind of that scene in the therapy session, in the group kind of therapy session.

JAW: AL-Alon, yeah.

TR: The Al-Anon session where it really is just one, it looks like one take. I mean, tell me about that scene, because that scene is so crucial. It’s one of the few times where he actually opens up.

JAW: Totally. Yeah. Yeah. So that scene, there’s always a scene like that, and it’s either your first day or your last day. It always goes like that. You either, you get it out of the way, but you’re so nervous on the first day or it lives in your brain for the whole shoot. And in the case of this scene, it was the last day of filming, almost the last scene shot. So I had this sort of monologue in my head, for the whole show I had it folded up in my back pocket. I would look at it all the time because I felt like it was such a kind of blueprint to Carmy’s brain. But then I knew it was really important to deliver it in a way that was Carmy making these discoveries. Carmy’s not a vocal person, not a great communicator, and so I felt like it was important that while maybe he’s thought about these things, he’s really coming to realizations as he’s kind of speaking to the group, speaking to himself. And so it was a tough balance to find because obviously it’s a lot of words to memorize, but I didn’t want it to get it too cold. I didn’t want it to be on the tip of my tongue every next word. So yeah, it was kind of a difficult balance. And then they shot it in one take, but they did not tell me that, which I’m grateful for. I think if Chris had told me that we were going to try to do it in one, I would’ve gotten in my head. We shot it very traditionally with a wide and another shot looking at the group, at the Al-Anon group, and then a closeup. And I think they ended up using 45 seconds of a wider shot of me, and then the rest of the scene is just played out in my closeup for about six minutes or so. Yeah.

TR: Oh, man. I like that, I’ve never heard anybody say that they didn’t want to know it too well. You didn’t want it to be rote.

JAW: Yeah, it’s important. And it’s hard because when you have that many words, there’s nothing scarier than having to perform that and the possibility of you going up on your … I mean, it’s the worst. But yeah, I think because I had it for so long and I was kind of looking at it a little bit every day without trying to memorize it, but just getting really familiar with it, it became a really natural memorization process in which I felt like I was just picking things up as I went along. And then I read it a couple times the night before, just alone to myself, and I think it worked, I think the way I wanted it to.

TR: Is Carmy in a different place at the end of the season, or is there still more kind of healing that he needs to do?

JAW: I think there’s definitely more healing he needs to do, but I would say he’s in a different place. I think a lot about the way that the first season ended, which I haven’t really talked to Chris that much about, but it was kind of last minute that we had this big family meal at the end where everybody’s there, Abby Elliot’s there and Marcus’s roommate’s there. And in my head I was like, why are all these people coming to this dinner? That doesn’t make any sense. How would they know to come here? And I was just overthinking it in this very technical and realistic way. And then when I watched it, I realized it’s like, it’s a feeling, it’s like the show started with a dream sequence of Carmy alone, walking down a bridge, finding a bear, and it ends with this really beautiful dinner or lunch, family meal with laughter and the sun shining through and his brother is still there, and you can tell he’s proud of him. And I realized maybe I’m looking at this scene in the wrong way and it’s really just a feeling, another dream. And so I think what that scene means is Carmy’s starting to let some light in, starting to let some people in, I think. Yeah.

TR: Just really quickly, there’s a quote, I think it was Betty White that said that to be on one hit show is a gift, and to be on two is a miracle. And so what is that feeling for you to go from a long run on Shameless to this?

JAW: It’s amazing. I mean, it’s so weird, because you never know. You just never know what’s going to take, what’s going to hit. It’s like what we were saying kind of right when we started, you don’t know how something gets into the zeitgeist, there’s no kind of perfect recipe for that. And yeah, I feel like I’ve gotten there, I’ve gotten there twice. I knew The Bear was good, I knew Shameless was good when I read it, and I knew the feeling that I would get while working with these people, and I knew that was all good, but you never know. So I feel really grateful, I feel grateful people have connected with it, and I feel grateful I get to do more of it and hopefully more after. And it feels good, it’s affirming, it’s nice.

TR: Well, I think I speak for a lot of people when I say we cannot wait for season two. We’re kind of anxious. Everybody, go to goldderby.com, make your predictions for the upcoming award season, and stay tuned for interviews with more contenders in the coming weeks. Jeremy Allen White, a really great pleasure to talk to you. Congratulations. Thank you so much.

JAW: Thank you so much. So nice talking to you, man. Be well.

