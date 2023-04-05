Jeremy Renner says he would have ‘surely’ died had he been alone following snow plow accident

“Hawkeye” star Jeremy Renner feels he would have “surely” died from his injuries after being run over by a snow plow on New Year’s Day had he not been with his nephew at the time.

“If I was there, on my own, that’d been a horrible way to die. And surely I would’ve. Surely,” Renner told Diane Sawyer in a special interview that will air Thursday on ABC. “But I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

Renner was severely injured on New Year’s Day near his home in Lake Tahoe when a Sno-Cat crushed the “Avengers” star as he tried to help his nephew dig out from a massive snowstorm. Renner sustained numerous injuries, including more than 30 broken bones, and was hospitalized for weeks.

Speaking to Sawyer about his condition, Renner remembered thinking, “What’s my body going to look like? Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?” According to the star, he also wrote down “last words to my family” on his phone in the aftermath of the accident.

But he added, “I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way. I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” airs Thursday on ABC and will stream on Hulu starting Friday.

