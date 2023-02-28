Jeremy Renner doing ‘whatever it takes’ to recover from snowplow injury in new workout video

Jeremy Renner is hard at work on his recovery from his January injury when he was run over by a snowplow and suffered blunt force chest trauma and 30 broken bones.

The “Hawkeye” and “Mayor of Kingstown” actor posted an update on his progress to his Instagram story on Monday. In the short clip, he films himself riding a stationary bike, pedaling with one leg and using a handheld metal pole to help him push. “Whatever it Takes,” he captioned the clip. He tagged Technogym, a manufacturer of high-end home exercise equipment. In the next slide, he shared a photo of a book he’s reading by the fireplace, “The Book of Awakening” by Mark Nepo, a spiritual self-help book Nepo wrote after a near-death experience with cancer. “Mental Recovery Too,” Renner captioned it.

On January 1, Renner was helping his nephew get his truck out of the snow near Renner’s home in Reno, Nev. when Renner’s Pistenbully snowplow slid into him, pulling him underneath the treads and crushing him, according to Variety. Renner was hospitalized until January 17, and has been recovering at home ever since.

In between posts promoting his shows “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Rennervations,” Renner has been offering updates on his recovery. In a post from January, he captioned a photo of himself getting physical therapy in his hospital bed “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

