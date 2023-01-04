Jeremy Renner sends love to fans from hospital bed after multiple surgeries

Two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner gave the world a brief medical update with a photo and quick word from his Nevada hospital bed on Tuesday, following his New Year’s Day accident. “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he wrote on Instagram, next to a photo where, well, he wasn’t quite looking his best.

Which is completely understandable! On the first of the year, the “Hawkeye” and “The Hurt Locker” star was, in the words of a local sheriff, “run over by a snow plow that weighs more than 14,000 pounds.”

The actor was reportedly using the plow to tow a family member’s stuck car near his home in the Lake Tahoe area, which had been assaulted by bad weather over the New Year’s break. After successfully towing the car, he got off the plow, and that is when it unexpectedly rolled, injuring Renner with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” TMZ reported that the plow was impounded and taken in as evidence, as there are supposed to be safety features on this model to prevent it from doing exactly what it did.

Renner was airlifted via helicopter to a local hospital. He has since undergone two surgeries and remains in the intensive care unit.

News of Renner’s accident shook Hollywood, and the star’s Instagram update got warm responses from many of Renner’s Marvel co-stars like Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Cobie Smulders, as well as big names in the biz like Jimmy Fallon, Orlando Bloom, and Questlove.

As it happens, the second season of Renner’s series “Mayor of Kingstown” is still set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 15. Also, his reality miniseries “Rennervations” which “embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs,” is set to launch on Disney+ this month.

