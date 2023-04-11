Jeremy Renner makes first late-night appearance since accident thanks to Jimmy Kimmel

The convalescing actor Jeremy Renner made a much-welcome return to late-night on Monday, visiting the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” This comes a few days after his taped interview with Diane Sawyer. (That sure is a lot of ABC/Disney synergy for the “Avengers” cast member, but maybe it’s just a coincidence.)

Renner got into the specifics of his horrific New Year’s Day accident with a massive snow plow near his home in the Lake Tahoe region of Nevada. He told Jimmy Kimmel that he broke “35 or so” bones when he was pulled under the enormous vehicle, but still considers himself very lucky. “[It] missed every vertebra, [it] didn’t hit any organs, my brain didn’t swell, nothing like that. My eye did pop out, that’s weird but yeah … I got very lucky that none of the organs got messed up,” the “Hurt Locker” actor said.

Kimmel, who apparently had access to Renner’s chart, corrected him a bit, saying he did have damage to his liver and a lung. “Yeah, that’s fine. I got another one,” the performer said to laughter.

“The Indestructible Jeremy Renner” is how Kimmel introduced the two-time Oscar nominee, who came out with a cane and a smile. Armed with stories from the hospital (the robes he was forced to wear were “gross”), he called his first ICU “a haunted house,” and said he intends to go back there to apologize to all the nurses. Amusingly, Renner’s mother read to him while he was laid up, thinking it would be soothing, but the book she chose was written by Stephen King, which freaked him the hell out.

Renner said he knew he was in rough shape when everyone from his past kept texting him. He joked that pals like Chris Evans were terrible actors because they couldn’t hide the fact that he looked awful. Paul Rudd stopped by the hospital a few times, he said, and even made him a fake Cameo video. He later joked about how he’s lost some weight and quit smoking, thanks, in a weird way, to almost getting killed by a snow plow.

He also got serious, detailing the horrific feeling of being aware that his nephew witnessed the accident, and was stuck seeing his uncle with his eyeball hanging out for 45 minutes. He also did a little promo for “Rennervations,” his upcoming reality series for Disney+. Ironically enough, it’s a show about fixing large vehicles. Let’s hope there’s nothing in there about a snow plow.

