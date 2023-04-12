Jeremy Renner walks first red carpet since snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner’s comeback story continued on Tuesday night in Los Angeles at the premiere of his Disney+ unscripted series “Rennervations.” The event marked the first time Renner appeared on a red carpet since being severely injured in a snow plow accident back in January.

“From the personal challenges — physical, emotional, health, all of that — it’s come hand-in-hand with the show because the show is also very, very, very personal to me, it’s my life,” Renner told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere. “There’s no character, there’s no script. This is just cameras investigating what I do for a living in my life.”

He added, “The show became a wonderful milestone for me to aim towards for my physical health, for me to be here to share the story, to share this journey, and it’s been quite an honor to do so.”

Renner used a cane upon his arrival on the red carpet, Entertainment Weekly reported. He later sat in a motorized scooter to participate in interviews.

The “Hawkeye” star was injured on New Year’s Day when he was crushed by a snow plow near his home at Lake Tahoe, Nevada while helping his nephew dig out from a massive storm. The two-time Oscar nominee broke numerous bones and said he might have died if his nephew wasn’t also present. “If I was there, on my own, that’d been a horrible way to die. And surely I would’ve. Surely,” Renner told Diane Sawyer in a special interview that aired last week on ABC. “But I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday night, Renner said the accident helped him clarify how he wanted to proceed in his career. “Never leaving anything that I love to do, I’ll always be busy doing things I love to do,” he said. “I’ll be a little bit more focused on the things that really have value and matter to me, and a lot of times people and fans really like that, and I’ve got to appreciate my amazing fans because they end up loving the things that I do, even with this as well.”

