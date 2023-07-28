Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jeremy Strong is entering the “Succession” episode “With Open Eyes” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. “Rehearsal” aired on May 28, 2023, and is the 10th episode of the HBO drama’s fourth and last season – the series finale.

In “With Open Eyes,” ahead of the final board vote on the Waystar-GoJo deal, Kendall (Strong) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) try to shore up their opposing interests, attempting to sway Waystar Royco board members before the vote on GoJo’s acquisition of the company and get a fix on the whereabouts of a physically and emotionally bruised Roman (Kieran Culkin). A last-minute change to the firm’s leadership plans post-acquisition shifts the Roy siblings’ alliances as the series races to a conclusion. The episode was written by series creator Jesse Armstrong and directed by Mark Mylod.

This year marks the third Emmy nomination in the Best Drama Actor category that Strong has received for “Succession.” He won the statuette in 2020. For this 2023 contest, Strong is competing against his “Succession” castmates Brian Cox and Culkin as well as Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”).



“Succession” received a chart-topping 27 Emmy nominations this year, including Best Drama Series, along with bids for 14 of its acting regulars/guest performers, three directing nods and a writing nomination. The series has earned 55 Emmy nominations all told in its four seasons and won 13 to date.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

