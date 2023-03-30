Jessica Chastain predicted to follow her ‘George and Tammy’ SAG Award with her first Emmy

By this fall Jessica Chastain could be three-quarters of the way to EGOT. She won an Oscar last year for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” She’s a Tony contender for her Broadway role in “A Doll’s House.” And she has a good chance of winning the Emmy for Best Movie/Limited Actress for playing country legend Tammy Wynette in “George and Tammy.”

“George and Tammy” is a Showtime limited series that explores the lives and careers of country music supercouple Tammy Wynette and George Jones (played by Michael Shannon). The performance earned Chastain a Golden Globe nomination for Best TV Movie/Limited Actress, which she lost to reigning Emmy champ Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”). But then Chastain pulled off an upset by beating Seyfried at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The SAG Awards are presented by industry peers just like the Emmys are, so that was a significant result.

Now Chastain is predicted to win the Emmy by most of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed so far from major media outlets, most of Gold Derby’s Editors who cover awards year-round, 18 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominations, and 18 of our All-Star Top 24 who got the best scores when you combine the last two years’ prediction results.

It has been more than two decades since a music biopic performance won Best Movie/Limited Actress. The last example was Judy Davis in 2001 for “Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows.” But biographical roles are popular at the Emmys, almost as much as they are at the Oscars. Consider recent lead acting winners from movies and limited series like Michael Douglas as Liberace in “Behind the Candelabra,” Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon,” and Ewan McGregor as the title fashion designer in “Halston.” They played leading artists in their fields as Chastain does. Will the artists who make up the TV academy gravitate to her as a result?

