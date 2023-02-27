Jessica Chastain just snapped a 6-year winter streak with her SAG Awards upset

Jessica Chastain took home the limited/TV movie actress prize at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards for “George & Tammy,” defying the odds, where she was in fourth place. Not only did Chastain stop Amanda Seyfried‘s awards run for “The Dropout,” but it ended a six-year streak of one person sweeping the winter awards in this category.

The previous six years have seen Sarah Paulson (2017, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”), Nicole Kidman (2018, “Big Little Lies”), Patricia Arquette (2019, “Escape at Dannemora”), Michelle Williams (2020, “Fosse/Verdon”), Anya Taylor-Joy (2021, “The Queen’s Gambit”) and Kate Winslet (2022, “Mare of Easttown”) in collecting the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and SAG Award in the early months of a new year. This annual one-woman supremacy was a hard pivot from 2016, when three people took home these three awards. The Golden Globes infamously went with Lady Gaga for “American Horror Story: Hotel,” while Kirsten Dunst prevailed at Critics Choice for the second season of “Fargo” and the SAG Awards crowned Queen Latifah for the HBO film “Bessie.”

SEE Full list of SAG Awards winners

It’s no surprise Seyfried was expected to prevail Sunday. She had already won the Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for her turn as Elizabeth Holmes on the Hulu series. In the previous six instances, the people who won the Emmy first — Paulson, Kidman, Williams and Winslet — all completed their sweeps in the winter, reinforcing that it might pay to win the Emmy first. Arquette and Taylor-Joy were aiming for the Emmy last as “Escape at Dannemora” premiered in November 2018 and “The Queen’s Gambit” launched in October 2020, so they swept the winter awards first and then found themselves facing off against Williams and Winslet, respectively, at the Emmys.

The Emmy gap during this timeframe was filled by Regina King, who prevailed in 2018 for “Seven Seconds” and in 2020 for “Watchmen.” She did not, however, sweep the winter awards, but did win the Critics Choice Award in drama for “Watchmen.”

“George & Tommy” premiered in December on Paramount Network and also netted Chastain a Globe nomination. Now that the three-time champ, who previously won as part of “The Help” (2011) cast and for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (2021), has an industry win under her belt for “George & Tammy,” is Emmy next?

