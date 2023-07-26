Jessica Williams (‘Shrinking’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jessica Williams is entering the “Shrinking” episode “Boop” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The episode aired on March 10 and is the eighth episode of the first season of the Apple TV+ comedy.

In this installment, Gaby (Williams) and Jimmy (Jason Segel) attempt to apologize to his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell), for sleeping together. Later, Gaby brings Liz (Christa Miller) and Sean (Luke Tennie) as emotional support to her ex-husband Nico’s (Adam Foster Ballard) art exhibition. She feels conflicted over Nico until he calls his new girlfriend his muse, ignoring Gaby altogether, prompting Gaby to lash out at him.

This is the first career nominations for Williams. She is up against Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), reigning champ Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

“Shrinking” earned two nominations for its first season, the other being Best Comedy Actor for Jason Segel.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners by Sept. 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?