65% of Oscar viewers say Jimmy Kimmel aced his hosting gig [POLL RESULTS]

Jimmy Kimmel returned to preside over the 95th Academy Awards on ABC Sunday night. It marked the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host’s third time emceeing. He previously hosted the telecasts in 2017 and 2018, the former of which featured Envelopegate, when “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner instead of “Moonlight.”

According to our recent poll, Kimmel’s experience paid off. He received a 64% approval rating, with 38% of our readers saying he was brilliant from start to finish. The full poll results are below.

38% A – Brilliant from start to finish!

27% B – I liked him for the most part.

16% F – Awful, awful, awful!

11% C – He was just okay.

8% D – Somewhat forgettable.

The host “parachuted in” from a “Top Gun” fighter jet and landed on stage before stating, “My banshees are caught in my inisherin.” Kimmel went on to roast several famous faces within his 13-minute opening monologue. He took on everything from Nicole Kidman‘s AMC ads, to Steven Spielberg‘s denial of ever using drugs (“You mean to tell me you were sober when you made a movie about an alien who eats Reese’s Pieces all day?”), to John Williams still “scoring” at the age of 91. Of course he closed out his opening set with a reference to last year’s “slap heard ’round the world” and joked about the repercussions there would be for any violence at this year’s ceremony.

SEE 2023 Oscars winners list: Complete results in all 23 categories

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” was the big winner of the night, snagging seven trophies for Best Picture, Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Original Screenplay, and Editing (Paul Rogers).

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions