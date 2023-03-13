How did Jimmy Kimmel do as 2023 Oscars host? [POLL]

Jimmy Kimmel returned to preside over the 95th Academy Awards on ABC Sunday night. It marked the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host’s third time emceeing. He previously hosted the telecasts in 2017 and 2018, the former of which featured Envelopegate, when “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner instead of “Moonlight.” So how did Kimmel do as the 2023 Oscars host? Vote in our poll below.

The host “parachuted in” from a “Top Gun” fighter jet and landed on stage before stating, “My banshees are caught in my inisherin.” Kimmel went on to land a multitude of jokes within his 13-minute opening monologue. He took on everything from Nicole Kidman‘s AMC ads, to Steven Spielberg‘s denial of ever using drugs (“You mean to tell me you were sober when you made a movie about an alien who eats Reese’s Pieces all day?”), to John Williams still “scoring” at the age of 91. Of course he closed out his opening set with a reference to last year’s “slap heard ’round the world” and joked about the repercussions there would be for any violence at this year’s ceremony.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” said Kimmel following the announcement last November.

The sci-fi family film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” entered these awards with the most nominations. It picked up 11 bids including Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh). Rounding out the Best Picture race were blockbusters “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” the dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” the German war epic “All Quiet on the Western Front,” acclaimed indies “TAR” and “Women Talking,” the splashy biopic “Elvis,” Spielberg‘s semiautobiographical “The Fabelmans,” and the Cannes grand prize winner “Triangle of Sadness.”

