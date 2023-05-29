Jodie Comer (‘Prima Facie’) would be the 5th actress to win Tony for a one-woman play

According to our current combined predictions, Jodie Comer (“Prima Facie”) is the frontrunner to win Best Actress in a Play at this year’s Tony Awards with 12/5 odds. She already won an Olivier a couple of months ago for her work in the West End production. She would be the fifth Tony winner in this category for a one-woman performance.

In Suzie Miller‘s one-woman show, Comer plays Tessa, a barrister from working-class origins who must deal with an unexpected event that forces her to confront the patriarchal power and morality of the law.

When it comes to solo performances at the Tonys, four have prevailed in this category before. In 1977 Julie Harris won her fifth and final competitive accolade for her portrayal of Emily Dickinson in William Luce‘s “The Belle of Amherst.” In 1986 Lily Tomlin won for playing multiple characters in Jane Wagner‘s “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe.” In 1989 Pauline Collins won for starring as the title character in Willy Russell‘s “Shirley Valentine.” And last year Deirdre O’Connell won for her star turn as the title character in Lucas Hnath‘s “Dana H.”

Then again, there have been other solo performances nominated for Best Actress in a Play that didn’t go on to win. In 2004 Tovah Feldshuh was recognized for her portrayal of Golda Meir in William Gibson‘s “Golda’s Balcony,” but lost to Phylicia Rashad in “A Raisin in the Sun.” In 2007 Vanessa Redgrave was nominated for her portrayal of Joan Didion in “The Year of Magical Thinking,” but lost to Julie White in “The Little Dog Laughed.” In 2013 Holland Taylor was up for her portrayal of Ann Richards in “Ann,” but lost to Cicely Tyson in “The Trip to Bountiful.” In 2020 Laura Linney was nominated for playing the title character in “My Name is Lucy Barton,” but lost to Mary-Louise Parker in “The Sound Inside.”

But in each of those cases, Best Actress in a Play was the only nomination for their show. “Prima Facie,” however, actually has three other bids in addition to Comer’s: Best Sound Design of a Play for Ben Ringham and Max Ringham, Best Lighting Design of a Play for Natasha Chivers, and Best Scenic Design of a Play for Miriam Buether. In second place with 59/20 odds is Jessica Chastain for “A Doll’s House,” which has five other bids (including Best Play Revival).

In fact, Chastain happens to be the only nominee in this category whose show has a corresponding nom in a production category. The remaining two contenders — Jessica Hecht in “Summer, 1976” and Audra McDonald in “Ohio State Murders” — are the only recognition for their respective shows. On paper, you’d think Chastain would have an edge because of that. But that’s not always the case.

After all, in 2015 “The Audience” only received three nominations overall — two for acting (for Helen Mirren and Richard McCabe) and one for costume design (for Bob Crowley) — but missed out on a Best Play nom. Meanwhile, “Skylight” had eight nominations (including Best Play Revival, which it wound up winning). On paper, you’d think that should’ve given its star Carey Mulligan an edge in this category. Yet in the end, Mirren still pulled through for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. Like “Prima Facie,” “The Audience” was seen as more of an achievement of performance and stagecraft.

With Best Play this year having 17 eligible contenders, it shouldn’t have been too surprising that “Prima Facie” missed. Several critics felt that the success of the show really lies more in Jodie Comer’s performance than in the script itself. Not to mention that other previous winners here didn’t have a corresponding production bids either: Judi Dench for “Amy’s View” in 1999, Audra McDonald for “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” in 2014, and the aforementioned Deirdre O’Connell last year.

Critics agree that Jodie Comer is worthy of the Tony. Jesse Green (New York Times) thinks she “gives a performance of tremendous skill and improbable stamina, especially considering it is her first stage appearance.” Meanwhile, Adam Feldman (Time Out) thought she gave “a powerful and moving star turn. Her virtuosity is not just a game — it’s emotional. Miller builds a respectable case, but Comer argues it brilliantly.”

