Joe Bastianich (‘MasterChef: United Tastes of America’): ‘We celebrate the diversity of the people that make up our country’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Season 13 of “MasterChef” celebrates the “United Tastes of America,” bringing together chefs from four regions of the country: the Northeast, the Midwest, the West and the South. Auditions kick off Wednesday, May 24, when chefs from the Northeast prepare their signature dishes for judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich.

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Bastianich explains the new theme will “celebrate the diversity of the people that make up our country, the products they use when they cook and the styles of America’s regional cuisine.” Watch the exclusive interview above.

While the theme may be new to the series, the judge makes it clear to fans, “It doesn’t really interfere with the dynamics. They do play to their teams, but only to a certain point. It’s still an individual competition. Only one person wins, regardless of where they come from.”

If you’re curious what drives Bastianich nuts in the kitchen, he’s got a few examples. “Under-seasoning, not working with a clear and very organized bench and using too much fire. Very rarely do you turn a range up all the way. Most of the time it’s half or lower. These guys just fire it up and cook everything full blast. Those are three big mistakes.”

Finally, Bastianich explains he is not a chef, but that doesn’t mean he can’t throw down in the kitchen. In fact, he’s confident he would beat both of his fellow judges, Gordon and Aarón, in a competition. “I could easily predict that I would win, even though I’m not a chef,” he reveals. “I would go to my strengths, the simple Italian foods I’ve been eating my whole life. It depends on who’s judging, but appeal to simplicity flavors. You know what Gordon does? He would do some sort of a fish with some sort of fancy pan sauce with three different types of vegetables and some sort of buttery mashed potatoes. Aarón would do some interpretation of a Mexican, mole steak-rubbed, plated, three-star version of his mama’s Mexican cuisine and I would come in with the Italian stuff.”

