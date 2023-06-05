Will Emmy voters ‘provide the thrust’ Joe Pesci deserves for ‘Bupkis’ nomination?

Peacock’s play for some overdue Emmy attention could nab Joe Pesci a Best Comedy Supporting Actor bid. He is currently ranked 18th in Gold Derby’s odds for his performance in “Bupkis.”

Starring Pete Davidson as himself, “Bupkis” is about the controversial celeb’s perennial search for meaning in a materialistic industry and the selfishly boneheaded moves he makes along the way. This is Davidson’s second autobiographical project. However, with its digressions into the absurdly surreal, the show is more “Dave” than “The King of Staten Island.” Pesci plays his ailing grandfather, Poppy, but don’t let that description mislead you. The character can be as vulgar and mercurial as the legendary performer’s most iconic screen personas (though perhaps a little less insane). It was easy to forget watching “The Irishman,” in which Al Pacino gets the boisterous supporting role, just how funny Pesci can be when allowed to hold a close-up with that signature scowl. Richard Roeper (The Chicago Sun-Times) calls his work in “Bupkis” “low-key hilarious,” and Coleman Spilde (The Daily Beast) writes that Pesci has “the great talent of making every stray ‘fuck’ that flies out of his mouth sound completely unscripted.”

Brian Tallerico (The Playlist) is probably correct when he argues that the show’s “success will live and die on what people think of Pete Davidson.” Fortunately, Poppy’s presence is frontloaded; even voters who grow tired of Davidson’s antics by the second or third episode will have had enough time to witness Pesci at his comedic best since the ‘90s. Whether he’s berating Pete or telling him to “provide the thrust” for an, erm, lovesick family member – just one of Poppy’s many suggestions for his grandson’s self-improvement – Pesci “dominates the screen every second that he’s on it” (Nate Richard, Collider).

While speaking with Jon Bernthal on “Real Ones,” Davidson expressed how grateful he was to the semi-retired actor for his part in getting the project made: “I needed that validation from someone like that, like so badly…I can deal with trolls, but Oscar winners and presidents shitting on you? You’re like, ‘Damn, I’m a fucking loser.’ I got the guy no one can get. And that changed my life. I owe him everything.”

One reason to stay moderately optimistic, aside from sentiment (the power of which you really can’t underestimate), is Peacock’s growing visibility. Between “Mrs. Davis’” originality and the popularity of “Poker Face” (and the fact that it livestreamed the Emmys in 2022), the odds that voters are acquainted with Peacock are surely better than Pesci’s 100/1 in Comedy Supporting Actor. Marcus Jones (IndieWire) has called this Emmy season “a make-it-or-break-it situation” and further writes, “To finally have formidable contenders for the biggest Emmy categories of the night like Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Drama Series, with a proven, broad audience and critical acclaim, and still be shut out of nominations could serve a deadly blow to [Peacock’s] future programming potential.”

Considering Ray Liotta, fourth in Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor for his searing work in “Black Bird,” and Robert De Niro, whose performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon” earned him raves at Cannes, are both up for awards recognition this year, it’s only right that all three GoodFellas share the spotlight one more time.

