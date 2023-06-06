John Larroquette can shatter multiple Emmy records with ‘Night Court’ nomination

Part of what made “Night Court” one of the most popular American sitcoms of the late 20th century was its talented ensemble cast, the arguable standout of which was series mainstay John Larroquette. As prosecutor Dan Fielding, he pulled off an unprecedented streak of four consecutive Emmy wins (comedy supporting actor, 1985-1988) that could have continued for twice as long had he not bowed out of consideration thereafter. Having just stepped back into the role of Fielding on NBC’s “Night Court” revival, he’s in the running for a Best Comedy Actor nomination, which would signify a new male record for longest gap between Emmy notices for playing a single character.

The new “Night Court,” which premiered on its predecessor’s network in January, mainly takes place in the familiar setting of the Manhattan municipal court with Larroquette being the only original cast member back in a regular capacity. The series begins with Fielding being talked out of retirement and into the converse position of public defender by Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), who presides over the court once judged by her deceased father, Harry (Harry Anderson). Throughout the first season, he proves that his misogyny and misanthropy have greatly (but not completely) subsided with age as he and his dear friend’s daughter help each other navigate their new roles.

Larroquette’s potential 35-year stretch between “Night Court” nominations would put him in the distinct company of Jean Marsh, who waited just as long to earn her fourth bid for “Upstairs, Downstairs” in 2011. Her situation closely mirrored Larroquette’s in that she was the only cast member from the 1970s version of her series (which she also co-wrote and created) to reprise her role for its 21st century continuation. Her portrayal of housemaid Rose Buck had previously brought her three consecutive Emmy notices, the second of which resulted in her 1975 Best Drama Actress win.

Larroquette would take the male record for longest gap between same-character nominations from James Garner, who has held it since 1982. His two drama actor mentions for playing card sharp Bret Maverick came 23 years apart, with the first having been for the ABC Western “Maverick” and the second for the single-season NBC sequel “Bret Maverick.” He never won an Emmy for portraying the character, but did conquer the lead drama category as Jim Rockford on “The Rockford Files” (1977).

In 2018, Laurie Metcalf joined Garner in second place on this general list by picking up a supporting nomination for her comedic performance as Jackie Harris on ABC’s “Roseanne” revival (which later evolved into “The Conners”). She had last been nominated for the original series in 1995 after having taken the gold three years in a row.

Currently tied for third place with 12-year gaps are Peter Falk as Lt. Columbo (“Columbo,” 1978-1990) and Megan Mullally as Karen Walker (“Will & Grace,” 2006-2018). Falk won a total of four Emmys for his series (drama actor, 1972, 1976 and 1990; limited actor, 1975), while Mullally earned two for hers (comedy supporting actress, 2000 and 2006).

Larroquette, who was first nominated for Best Comedy Actor in 1994 for “The John Larroquette Show,” could now also break the record for longest period between bids in that category. The distinction presently belongs to Ted Danson, whose final mention for “Cheers” and first for “The Good Place” were separated by 25 years (1993-2018). The record for lengthiest gap in any one category is held by Jeremy Irons, who received his first limited series lead nomination for “Brideshead Revisited” (1982) 38 years before his second for “Watchmen” (2020).

Larroquette’s Emmys history also includes a pair of drama guest notices for “The Practice” (1998 and 2002), the first of which resulted in a victory. Given his impressive track record with the TV academy, their penchant for nominating reboot performances like Metcalf’s and Mullally’s, and his 12th place ranking by Gold Derby’s odds, he could turn out to be a not-so-sneaky threat.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions