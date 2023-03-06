John Oliver blocks O.J. Simpson’s attempted Alex Murdaugh joke

O.J. Simpson, who was found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a 1997 civil trial decision, thought it would be cute to make a “who meeeee?” remark in a video concerning the guilty verdict in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

“A whole lot of people are asking me about this Alex Murdaugh trial. I don’t know why they think I’m an expert on it,” Simpson said in a video he released on Twitter. Murdaugh, of course, is a prominent South Carolina lawyer who was recently sentenced to two life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife and 22-year-old son.

After his cheeky intro, Simpson went on for close to three minutes, saying he’d watched the trial for days, and opining about legal strategies and courtroom demeanors.

“I do think this guy more than likely did it. But once again, more than likely is tantamount to reasonable doubt. It would work against him in a civil trial, but I don’t know if it will work against him in this criminal trial,” Simpson concluded.

But the details of Simpson’s armchair jurisprudence wasn’t exactly what gave freshly minted Writers Guild Award winner John Oliver pause. On the most recent “Last Week Tonight,” the host and monologist opened with a signature “oh, you have to be kidding me” moment.

“Of all the ill-advised pieces of commentary concerning this blockbuster trial, perhaps no one was less welcome than this,” he said, before introducing Simpson’s video. At the line, “I don’t know why they think I’m an expert,” the comedian interrupted with the obvious: “Oh, I do. I do, O.J.”

“There are exactly two things that you have expertise on in this life, football and murdering wives,” he continued. “No one’s asking you if you’ll take on Alex Murdaugh’s rushing average so I’m guessing it’s the second one there.”

Oliver’s primary focus for the night then switched more to typical politics (Florida and Ron DeSantis do give this guy a lot of weekly ammo) but the callback to O.J. Simpson did offer a lot of 1990s late-night vibes. Pretty soon we’ll have Dancing Itos again.

