Lance Reddick’s colleagues pay tribute at the ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ premiere

Lance Reddick’s co-stars paid tribute to him at the premiere of “John Wick 4,” less than a week after the actor died suddenly at the age of 60. Reddick played Charon, the concierge of a hotel for assassins, in all four films in the action franchise. The actor was promoting the film at the time of his death on Friday, and his colleagues were still processing his loss at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night.

“He was a very beautiful person, a special artist,” Keanu Reeves told the Associated Press on the red carpet. “He had such a passion for his work and his craft. He was gracious, he had a dignity to him, and a presence. Just to be in his light and to get a chance to work with him, I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

“We lost our brother, and in a really sort of shocking way,” said Laurence Fishburne. “I think we’re all still in shock. And we’re elated to be here. The movie’s great. He’s great in the movie. And we just hope that people enjoy it. We dedicate the film to him at this point, and his family.”

“Life is hard sometimes,” he added with a sad shrug.

“It’s always sad when you lose someone that you love dearly, but you’re also incredibly grateful for the time you had together,” director Chad Stahelski said. “We were fortunate enough to work with Lance since the very beginning of the ‘John Wick’ franchise, and it’s been almost 10 years. I really wish he could be with us tonight, but, you know, life. But we’re very fortunate to have known him. And he’s a great man, a great artist, a great human, a dear friend.”

In addition to the “John Wick” movies, Reddick was best known for playing Lt. Cedric Daniels on the classic crime drama “The Wire,” Phillip Broyles on the sci-fi series “Fringe,” and Deputy Chief Irvin Irving on the crime thriller “Bosch.” He appeared in over 100 shows and movies throughout his career. “John Wick 4” will not be his final on-screen appearance, but it will be his last time in the franchise.

