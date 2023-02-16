Keanu Reeves is back in action in the ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ trailer [Watch]

John Wick’s back and ready to beat the holy hell out of some more unfortunate souls. Lionsgate just dropped the final trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the latest installment of the beloved Keanu Reeves-led action franchise. The movie hits theaters on Friday, March 24.

The trailer is soundtracked by Nas’ “Got Ur Self a Gun,” his 2001 hit that samples “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3, the theme song to “The Sopranos.” It’s an appropriate track for the trailer, as the revenge-fueled hitman gets himself many, many guns as he goes up against dozens of goons, none of whom are able to stop him. He even appears to be getting himself a new dog that looks like the ones Sofia Al-Azwar (Halle Berry) so memorably sicced on her enemies in “John Wick: Chapter 3.” There’s no replacing Daisy, the beagle puppy whose death started the whole John Wick story, but a well-trained Belgian Malinois attack dog is a fine substitute.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is directed by Chad Stahelski and was filmed in Berlin, Paris, Osaka, and New York City. In addition to Reeves, the returning cast includes Laurence Fishburne as underworld boss the Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Continental Hotel concierge Charon, and Ian McShane as Winston Scott, the manager of the Continental Hotel who betrayed John at the end of “Chapter 3.” New cast members include Bill Skarsgård as the Marquis de Gramont, a member of the High Table, the all-powerful criminal council that Wick is waging war against; martial arts movie icons Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins as Wick’s assorted frenemies; pop star Rina Sawayama in her film debut as an assassin named Akira; Shamier Anderson (“Wynonna Earp”) as the Tracker; and Clancy Brown as the Harbinger.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is the first John Wick movie since 2019. It will be followed by spin-off film “Ballerina” with Ana de Armas and prequel series “The Continental,” both of which are expected to be released later this year, and “John Wick: Chapter 5,” which is in development now.

