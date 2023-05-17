Johnny Depp strolls into Cannes press conference 45 minutes late, disses Hollywood

Johnny Depp, one of the world’s most recognizable film stars, is at the Cannes Film Festival, promoting “Jeanne Du Barry,” a French-language period piece directed by Maïwenn. Keeping everyone on their toes, he waited until 45 minutes after the film’s press conference began before he joined his colleagues. This is his first project since his trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. And as with that legal proceeding, in which she sued him, so he sued her right back, he gave a “you can’t fire me, I quit!”-type response to a question from the press.

When asked if he “still feels boycotted by Hollywood,” (based on a comment he made in 2021) the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star responded thusly: “No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted, because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood — I don’t know about you.”

Before arriving at this conclusion he added, “When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that’s merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air,” before “trailing off” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In an attempt to make a grand statement about contemporary society, he said, “It’s a very strange, funny time when everyone would love to be themselves, but they can’t because they must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to follow that line, be my guest. I’ll be on the other side.”

He continued, “The majority of you who have been reading for the last five or six years, with regards to me and my life — the majority of what you’ve read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction. The fact is, we’re here to talk about the film. But it’s like asking the question, ‘How are you doing?’ But what’s underneath in the subtext is, ‘God, I hate you.’ That’s the sort of media thing.”

Depp concluded that this project should not be interpreted as an attempt at a comeback. “I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback,’ because I didn’t go anywhere,” he said. “I live about 45 minutes away from here, in fact. Maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time, but I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around. ‘Comeback’ is almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance — dance my best and hope you approve. That’s the notion. It’s a bizarre mystery.”

“Jeanne du Barry” was the opening night film at Cannes, a slot usually reserved for out-of-competition high-profile projects. Depp’s arrival brought a classic Cannes standing ovation, and throngs of fans cheered as he walked up the red-carpeted staircase of the Grand Auditorium Louis Lumière at the Palais des Festivales et des Congrès. Most critics responded with a three-out-of-five, with a few trashing it.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions