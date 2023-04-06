‘Joker’ sequel wraps production, with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn going Instagram official

Todd Phillips called a wrap on “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the sequel to his runaway 2019 hit “Joker.” Joaquin Phoenix, who won the Oscar for his sociopathic antihero prone to inappropriate laughter, has returned as Arthur Fleck/Joker, and Lady Gaga is appearing as a variant of Harlene Quinzel/Harley Quinn, the psychiatrist-turned-lover of the Clown Prince of Crime.

The movie, which shot on location outside the same New York City courthouses that welcomed Donald Trump earlier this week, is expected to be in theaters next fall. It is set in a “pocket universe” (or “Elseworld”) of DC Comics lore, with no connection to the previous Zack Snyder-produced films, the upcoming series guided by James Gunn and Peter Safran, or the other Batman movies directed by Matthew Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. (Indeed, that last one, “The Batman,” featured an “aha!” appearance by Barry Keoghan in the Joker role.)

To celebrate the conclusion of principal photography, the 52-year-old writer-director-producer shared character portraits of his two stars on Instagram. While one official production still of Gaga had already been released (as well as a few grabbed by shutterbugs during an outdoor shoot), this was the first to show her head-on in the character’s full makeup. Phillips also shared a new one of his leading man.

“That’s a wrap,” Philips wrote in the caption. “Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

“Joker” earned $1.069 billion at the worldwide box office, the first R-rated picture ever to cross the billion-dollar threshold. It accrued awards all along its journey, beginning with the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival. In addition to Phoenix’s Best Actor Oscar, Hildur Guðnadóttir won for Best Original Score. There were 11 nominations in all, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie also made a photogenic staircase in The Bronx something of a tourist destination for Instagramming young people for a stretch.

