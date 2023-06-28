Here he comes again: Jon Batiste announces new album to follow up his Grammy-winning breakthrough ‘We Are’

Previously best known as the band leader for Stephen Colbert‘s “Late Show,” musician Jon Batiste had an explosive couple of years in 2021 and 2022, taking home an Oscar and then five Grammys. Now he has announced his follow-up album, “World Music Radio,” set to be released on August 18. Along with the announcement, Batiste released the new single “Calling Your Name” as a preview of things to come. Watch the visualizer for the single above.

Batiste said in a statement, “I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before.” It’s no wonder he’s feeling creatively liberated after being feted by his industry peers. In April of 2021 he received the Oscar for Best Original Score, shared with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, for the Pixar animated film “Soul.”

Then in the fall he surprised us by earning 11 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year for “We Are” and Record of the Year for “Freedom.” To put that in perspective, he only had three career Grammy nominations and no wins prior to that windfall. He ended up winning the top prize in an upset against Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (“Love for Sale“), Olivia Rodrigo (“Sour“), and Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever“). But we shouldn’t have been surprised. He had been nominated in categories ranging from R&B to American roots to classical, so he clearly had support from a broad range of recording academy members.

The new album consists of 20 tracks and features guests including Lil Wayne, Fireboy DML, Kenny G, J.I.D., NewJeans, Camilo, and Lana Del Rey. Will history repeat itself with this star-studded new collection? Is another Album of the Year victory within his grasp?

