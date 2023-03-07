Jon Bernthal to return as the Punisher in Disney+’s Marvel series ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Jon Bernthal is getting his skull vest out of the closet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernthal has signed on to reprise the role of vigilante Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series “Daredevil: Born Again.”

Bernthal previously played the iconic anti-hero in the Netflix series “Daredevil,” as well as in his own eponymous series, which ran for two seasons on the streaming service from 2017 to 2019.

Bernthal is joining original “Daredevil” cast members Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, a blind attorney who by night fights crime in New York City) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, the crime boss of Hell’s Kitchen) in the revival, which starts shooting in New York next month. The season will reportedly consist of 18 episodes, a much longer run than high-end streaming productions usually do.

“Born Again” is the first Disney+ series to come out of the former Netflix Marvel characters’ integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios partnered with Netflix on a suite of shows between 2015 and 2019, starting with “Daredevil,” until the studios wound down the deal as Disney began making Marvel shows for its streaming service Disney+. The Netflix shows moved to Disney+ last year as work began on bringing the formerly separate characters into the MCU. Cox appeared as Murdock in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “She-Hulk,” and D’Onofrio played Fisk in “Hawkeye.” Both will play major roles in the upcoming series “Echo,” which is expected to lead into “Born Again.”

While Bernthal is returning, other key players from the original “Daredevil” are not expected to come back for “Born Again.” Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, are not coming back, and it’s unclear whether the roles are being recast.

As portrayed by “The Walking Dead” alum Bernthal, Frank Castle is a tortured former Marine who becomes a lethal vigilante dispensing his own brand of justice after his family is murdered. He was created by writer Gerry Conway in 1974 and has appeared in numerous comic series, movies, and television shows since then.

“Daredevil: Born Again” is written and executive-produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord (“Covert Affairs”) and is expected to be released in spring 2024.

