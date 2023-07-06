Jon Bernthal’s Season 2 appearance in ‘The Bear’ could boost his 2023 Emmy odds

Much has been said lately about FX’s decision to drop “The Bear” Season 2 in the thick of Phase I Emmy voting, potentially bolstering the hit series’ chances at this year’s ceremony. But besides pushing it over the threshold to receive bids where it’s already secure – Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actor (Jeremy Allen White), and to a lesser degree, Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Ayo Edebiri) and Supporting Actor (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) – will the release date actually raise the show’s nomination ceiling?

Season 1’s “Ceres” surprised us by putting Jon Bernthal’s face to the name of the man whose suicide catalyzes the plot of the critically acclaimed foodie dramedy. In Season 2’s cacophonous sixth episode, an hour-long flashback to a very unmerry Berzatto Christmas titled “Fishes,” Bernthal expands upon what in “Ceres” amounts to little more than a starry cameo. Since it practically guarantees that “The Bear” will dominate 2024’s Guest Comedy categories (just give it to Jamie Lee Curtis now), “Fishes” is an episode you’ll be hearing about a lot – but it may pay dividends sooner than next year. Bernthal, ranked eighth in our odds for Best Comedy Guest Actor, gives a performance that retroactively lends his Season 1 pop-up a poignancy those few minutes don’t quite muster. His stand(fork?)off with Bob Odenkirk’s Uncle Lee provides a delicious amuse-bouche for Curtis’ showstopping entrée.

The latest batch of episodes reminds us why we love Richie (Moss-Bachrach) and Sydney (Edebiri), but it’s not going to fundamentally alter the way we relate to them. Because Mikey is more or less a ghost throughout “The Bear’s” freshman run, Bernthal’s live-wire display of the pain, rage and charisma we’d until now mostly gotten secondhand accounts of renders the character in 3D for the first time. Melody McCune (Tell-Tale TV) puts it nicely, writing that “Fishes,” which she predicts “will go down in history as one of the best TV episodes of all time,” allows Bernthal to “inject piss and vinegar” into the character and yields a “tour de force” from Curtis. Nearest to Bernthal in the odds are Oscar winner and three-time Emmy nominee Adrien Brody for his role in “Poker Face”, 2017 and ‘21 category winner Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”), Emmy powerhouse Hank Azaria (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and fellow “Bear” actor Oliver Platt, who’s also working with richer material this time around.

Pundits have cited Hulu releasing the second season of “Only Murders in the Building” the day after voting closed in 2022 (and a similar move by Apple the year prior with “Ted Lasso”) as precedent for FX’s awards play, but “The Bear,” in trying to increase its nomination haul, is undergoing a different sort of litmus test. Did every TV academy member watch the new season, or at least three-and-a-half hours of it, between June 22 and the close of voting four days later? No, but fans who had been content checking off the show in its main competitive categories and returned to The Original Beef (or what’s left of it) with alacrity might reconsider Bernthal’s dark-horse bid. If “The Bear” is as beloved as we think, that group could be just big enough to nab him his first Emmy notice.

