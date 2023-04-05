‘Jedi’ Jon Stewart brought back to ‘The Daily Show’ to roast Trump after arrest

On Tuesday Donald Trump, the former television game show host and also President of the United States was arrested in New York City and arraigned before a judge on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree as part of “a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.” The charges stem from accusations made by “40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up” co-star (as well as some other films), Stormy Daniels. He pleaded not guilty.

On the one hand, this is a humiliating day for the nation, but on the other, it’s a carnival for late-night comics. Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon naturally went all-in—Jimmy Kimmel picked a bad week to go on repeats—but it was “The Daily Show” that brought out the big guns.

Guest host Roy Wood Jr. availed himself well in his opening, making a lewd “Ghostbusters” joke that landed nicely, mocking cable news over their breathless coverage of the Manhattan District Court’s various doors, and slapping his forehead over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comparisons of Trump with Nelson Mandela and Jesus of Nazareth.

His first 10 minutes were strong but, as one of “The Daily Show’s” competitive guest hosts looking to land a full-time gig, he knew had to level up, and needed to “go viral.” As such, he wished for “someone to guide him.” At this point Jon Stewart’s voice bellowed, suggesting he “use the Force,” before he appeared in full Obi-Wan Kenobi robes.

The former “Daily Show” host and perennial thorn in Trump’s side sat down, and the two bickered about “Star Wars” for a while in an extremely entertaining manner. Then he allllllmost launched into a monologue about “American jurisprudence,” just before they were out of time. It was a pretty great bit and showed how good Wood is on his own, as well as doing schtick with other comics.

If, for some reason, you never saw the greatest takedown of Trump in television history, here it is. It’s worth clicking that link, trust me.

