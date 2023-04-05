Josh Wilder (‘Survivor 44’) opens up about ‘another intersection’ in his game [WATCH]

CBS has released yet another deleted scene from “Survivor 44” Episode 5, this time focusing on Josh Wilder. The 34-year-old surgeon from Atlanta started out the game on the Soka tribe, where he was sitting between two dominant pairs. Then he switched over to Tika, where he became a target between the sometimes-friendly, sometimes-warring Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Carolyn Wiger.

On Day 11, Josh gives some insights into his thinking process after the tribe receives tree-mail about the impending immunity challenge (watch above). Yam Yam reads the parchment aloud: “Nothing comes between friends as annoying as a piece of rope. If you are the one dragged to the end, a gentle touch is your only hope.”

“Going into this next challenge with Tika, I’m worried,” Josh tells the camera in a private confessional. “They’ve not been winning challenges at all, but I have no other choice but to be positive. So what I plan to do now is just to keep Tika as one so we can attack this challenge and win immunity so we can get to merge.”

As the three members of Tika prepare for their challenge by eating mangos, Josh continues on, “If we lose this immunity challenge, we’re going back to tribal council. So winning this immunity challenge could mean staying in the game or going home. This is another intersection in my game play.”

To date, Josh has been to two tribal councils, and the name he wrote down both times went home. First he voted out Soka’s Claire Rafson, then he voted out Tika’s Sarah Wade. As Tika lost the immunity challenge discussed in the above tree-mail, Josh would have gone to a third tribal council, but real-life events got in the way. Host Jeff Probst visited Tika and explained that since Matthew Grinstead-Mayle self-medevaced due to his ongoing shoulder pain, there would be no tribal council that night.

Only 12 castaways remain in the game as we approach the pre-merge episode of “Survivor 44”: Josh, Carolyn and Yam Yam of Tika, Matt Blankinship, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin, Danny Massa and Jaime Lynn Ruiz of Soka, and Brandon Cottom, Kane Fritzler, Carson Garrett and Lauren Harpe of Ratu. Who will be eliminated prior to the merge?

