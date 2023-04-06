Josh Wilder (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘I’m bummed and it sucks’

On Wednesday’s sixth episode of “Survivor 44,” Josh Wilder thought that the pre-merge joining of the tribes would be a fresh opportunity for him to reset what he saw as a strong position in the game. Originally on Soka and with two (albeit strained) connections at Tika, Josh would have enough relationships in the game to secure a safe path forward. His own spreading of disinformation about the real and/or fake idols in his possession ultimately sealed his fate and the new tribe united to vote him out. Read on for his “Survivor 44” exit interview from the end of the episode.

As soon as he hit the sands of the Ratu beach where the new pre-merge tribe would be playing from, Josh began his campaign to solidify his position in the game. As he tried at Tika, Josh thought the threat of him having an idol would scare votes away from him, but he didn’t fully consider what the confusion would stir up once he started telling people different stories. Josh told Brandon Cottom the story he told Carolyn Wiger and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho at Tika, which is that he had the birdcage idol from Soka. He then told Jaime Lynn Ruiz that he used the tribe swap idol they both had earned on their journey and that he also created a second fake idol. As well-connected players themselves, Brandon and Jaime both shared their stories with others and so no one knew whether or not Josh could be trusted.

It didn’t help Josh’s case that Frannie Marin and Matt Blankinship, two players Josh thought he had a good relationship with from his time at Soka, were bothered that Josh had survived his time at Tika. When he was on Soka, Josh was the target to be voted out next because no one felt a strong bond to him and felt like he was playing a shifty game. Josh thought he had the allyship of former Soka, but they he never truly did. “I’m bummed and it sucks because the people I felt I could trust, I couldn’t really,” Josh said in his post-game interview. “I guess they thought I was a threat, but I did everything I could within my power.”

Out of all the players in the game, Josh probably had the least accurate view of his own position in the game. He thought he was strongly positioned in a merge situation, but wasn’t. He thought he was fooling the other players with a fake idol, but wasn’t. He thought he could convince Yam Yam to work with him rather than against him, but couldn’t. When the votes at Tribal Council turned against him, Josh seemed surprised and ultimately dejected on his way out of the game. “I’m devastated. I’m sad. This is something I really wanted,” he described. “I wanted to make it to merge. I was one vote away from making the jury and I fell short.”

