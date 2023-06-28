‘Joy Ride’ premiere red carpet interviews with Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu and more … [WATCH]

On June 26, 2023, a lively red carpet, screening, and Asian-American inspired reception was held for “Joy Ride” at Regency Village Theatre Westwood in Los Angeles. Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford was on the carpet with stars Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola, Sabrina Wu, David Denman, Baron Davis, Debbie Fan, Lori Tan Chinn, Rohain Arora and Victor Lau, as well as director/writer/producer Adele Lim and film editor Nena Erb. Check out the exclusive red carpet interviews above!

SEE ‘EEAAO’ star Stephanie Hsu gets raunchy in ‘Joy Ride’ trailer

From the producers of “Neighbors” and the co-screenwriter of “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Joy Ride” stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

Lionsgate will release “Joy Ride” in theaters nationwide on July 7.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?