Judith Light (‘Poker Face’) on how great writing is the ‘treasure trove’ of art [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, senior editor Rob Licuria spoke in-depth with Judith Light (“Poker Face”) about her Peacock whodunnit dramedy, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

The actress plays Irene Smothers during the “Time of the Monkey” episode of “Poker Face,” which is created by Oscar-nominated writer/director Rian Johnson (“Knives Out,” “Glass Onion”). The “case-of-the-week” murder mystery stars Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne (“Orange is the New Black,” “Russian Doll”) as Charlie Cale, a casino worker on the run from her nefarious bosses.

What attracted Light to a role like Irene? “I go back to the writing, it’s all in that, that’s the treasure trove,” she told us. “So what you’re dealing with is getting a script that’s sent to you and asking if you want to do it, and you read it and you look at who wrote it, Wyatt Cain and Charlie Peppers. And you say, ‘You’re geniuses, I’m doing this.'”

SEE Watch more than 400 interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

Rob Licuria: I’m Rob Licuria, senior editor at Gold Derby, here with Tony Winner and Emmy nominee, Judith Light. Judith, this character, Irene Smothers, great name by the way, is so memorable. What went through your mind when you were first approached about the role and then you first read this insane script?

Judith Light: I read the insane script. Let’s talk about what we’re really talking about. It is a marvelous, incredible creation. Both those characters Epatha Merkerson’s and mine, Joyce and Irene, they’re amazing. So what you’re dealing with is getting a script that’s sent to you and asking if you want to do it, and you read it and you look at who wrote it, Wyatt Cain and Charlie Peppers. And you say, “You’re geniuses, I’m doing this.” And also I had really wanted to work with Epatha. She’s quite extraordinary. And I had seen her on Broadway and she’s amazing. And then we got to work with this fabulous director, Lucky McGee. And it’s Natasha Leon and Rian Johnson. And it’s a slam dunk and it’s an incredible character.

RL: It’s a no-brainer. I’m so glad you said that. You get that kind of role. And I looked back and thought, “Have you worked with Epatha before?” You haven’t. How is that possible after all these-

JL: I know, that’s what I thought. And I said, “Wait a minute, we have to do this together.” And I asked them, I said, “Are you sure she’s going to say yes? Because that’s really going to make a difference for me.” Sometimes you meet people and you just have that instant chemistry and that was what we had.

RL: Yeah, what do you most-

JL: Smart casting, very smart casting-

RL: Smart casting, Emmy nomination casting. What did you most value about her as your scene partner?

JL: Say that again?

RL: What did you most value about Epatha as your scene partner, value and admire about her?

JL: Well, first of all, of course her talent. I have such respect for her as a professional and her work ethic. And let’s remember, she was on Law and Order. She’s on Chicago Med. Those shows take a lot out of you and they require a tremendous amount and you really don’t have a life. And the fact that she has this incredible sense of humor and she’s just smart as a whip. And there was this kind of respect that I had for her, because I saw her on stage and I saw her do Come Back Little Sheba, which was directed by a friend that we both knew, Michael Pressman. And I said, “Why have I never seen her on stage before?” She was just breathtaking. So those are some of the adjectives I would use. And then I knew that I was going to be really blessed to get to work with her.

RL: And then the two of you together, oh my God.

JL: I know, delish, right?

RL: It’s delicious. So let’s talk about the role, because I just think, I haven’t really seen you like this before. The role showcases this emotional depth required to tap into universal themes, obviously around loss and trauma and vengeance. And that’s what I really get into. Revenge is such a powerful, internal force and viscerally intense feeling, isn’t it? And did you draw from that to help create this role?

JL: Such a smart thing to say, so smart. Yes. Absolutely. No, the desire to change something politically, because you know it’s not going the way you want it to go, but to do it in a destructive way, is sort of what we’re kind of seeing right now in our world. And I thought that was really an important thing to focus on and to look at and to say, “I want to do something that’s going to make a difference in the world.” But then to do it the way that they did it, was really problematic. But you have to talk yourself into that it’s the right thing to do. And I know that so many people right now in our country and all over the world, talk themselves into something that they think is the right thing to do, but it’s incredibly destructive. So for me, those themes were really important. I don’t have that kind of bone about revenge or vengeance, but I know what it feels like to have a relationship fall apart and to be eviscerated by that and to be devastated by it. And what does it take to build yourself back up again? Also, what does it mean to be playing someone who is disabled? And we had this incredible first AD on the show, Gary Baisley. And Gary, he calls himself a quadriplegic, but he does have use of his hands. But he does relate as a quad, is what he calls it, because of the nature of his injury. And he watched us work on that and to make sure that we were doing everything correct for all the particular fight scenes and all of that stuff. But to be incapacitated for the rest of your life, by someone who you thought had your back, is a very devastating and painful, and as I said before, eviscerating experience. So I not only understand it in my head, but I also get it in my gut. And that’s where that stuff lives. And then I got to kill my friend, Reid Birney.

RL: I know.

JL: We did a movie together called, The Menu, in Savannah, well, it’ll be two years this September. And so I love him. And we got to work together again. So that was great fun as well.

RL: Oh, he’s so good. And yeah-

JL: Isn’t he good?

RL: He’s so good, to see you both on The Menu and then you get to kill him off on this. That’s a treat. I like that.

JL: I know, it was a total treat, and I told him so, he’s quite remarkable.

RL: But this whole vengeance aspect, I’m from Sicilian heritage, so maybe it’s in my DNA, this whole vengeance thing. But really, this is kind of, I shouldn’t repeat this, but I kind of related to her in some ways. Because if you want to just burn down the whole world after what she’s been through. And from that point of view, she’s a little nefarious, but she’s also a little funny. And I just think that’s really juicy to play with that duality. What do you think?

JL: I totally agree with you. The humor is in a lot of ways what saves this. So it’s not just this all on, full bore vengeance, have to take revenge. Look at how smart the writing is about the way they switch the bracelets, the heart monitors, and the timing of that. And what we have to do on the trip to the zoo, to get that to work. And they think they’re going to get away with it. But Charlie is really smart, and she’s not going to let that happen. But I agree with you. I think those kinds of dynamics and situations are incredibly juicy. Remember, you’re dealing with Rian Johnson. He’s a bloody genius. So he’s got that stuff in his head. If you look at the rest of the season, all of the season, all of the shows in one way or another, are incredibly dangerous, funny, crazy, in this weird way. So that it’s sort of like this kind of blows your… I hate that expression, it blows your mind. I was going to use another word, which I don’t think I can use on…

RL: Oh, you can use whatever word you like.

JL: I just think it’s sort of fucking wild.

RL: It is fucking wild.

JL: Right?

RL: I could watch his stuff all day. I could watch-

JL: I know. Did you see the one with Hong Chau where she played the-

RL: I love that. That’s episode two.

JL: How about her? Come on. She was in The Menu too. And it’s like, “Are you kidding me?” And did you see her in The Whale? She’s incredible.

RL: Yeah.

JL: There’s amazing people in it. They pluck all these people. And now, everybody wants to do it. And I said to somebody the other day, “I want to go back, but I don’t know, we can’t. We can’t go back. We’re going to prison again and we can’t go back.”

RL: What a show. I’d like to see her again. I must admit I would like to see her again.

JL: How about a series of those two girls?

RL: Right, let’s make this happen. Judith, you’ve been working in this industry for a while now, just a little bit. Some of the greatest performances on TV over the last few decades have been by actors who guest star on a show. They come in, one and done, they knock it out of the park and they’re out. What do actors love about that opportunity to come in and really shine for an episode and on an established show and then later on, I’m seeing you later.

JL: I’m not exactly clear how to answer that. I’m happy with this in the one and done situation, because it’s so juicy, to use your word. I like those. I treasure those recurring, I have this really great recurring role on Shining Veil where I play Courtney Cox’s, really mentally troubled mother. I also get to be on this wonderful show on HBO Max or whatever we’re calling it these days, that, Shining Veils on Starz, and this is on Max, Julia, about Julia Child. So I really treasure and value that kind of consistent, staying in something, not necessarily all the time, but having these great writers. You’re talking about great writers like Chris Kaiser and Daniel Goldfarb. You’re talking about a great writer like Jeff Astrof and his team. You’ve got these. And again, I go back to the writing, it’s all in that, that’s the treasure trove. So for some people, they like the, I’m gone. But I like to continue with the group. I like that familial connection. And it’s funny, I ran into Natasha the other day and it was sort of like, “Oh my God, it’s like old home week.” So there’s something about this community, my film, television and theater community, that really fills me up. And I just saw Sam Waterston today and we did a play together, 100 years ago. And it was like we’d never stopped talking to each other. It was like we picked up where we left off. So I like that, going back. If I’m really busy, the one and done is great because I get to go onto something else and I have to go onto something else. But I like the consistency of a great role and beautifully written.

RL: Yeah, I hear what you’re saying. Yeah, something like that, you want to continue sinking your teeth into it, because it’s just so delish. So thinking about this role, there’s a lot of physicality to it that I wasn’t quite expecting, as you’ve alluded to earlier. And I’m thinking, if I had to do what you had to do, I would’ve done my back out and I would’ve been out for six weeks. How the hell did you manage all of that physicality?

JL: Say that again, that last part.

RL: How did you all the physical aspects of the role? Because that wasn’t easy. Particularly, there’s a scene if you haven’t seen it yet, there’s a couple of scenes in there where you’re really having to scale walls and do all kinds of crazy stuff.

JL: Right. You have to be in shape, do you know what I mean? You don’t have to be in shape, you have to stay in shape. And I don’t care what size you are. If you watch the Tony’s, you will see the level of physicality that all those performers have to do. And they have different body sizes and shapes, whoever you are. I just did something for Ryan Murphy last year, American Horror Stories. And we were running in the rain and the mud in Malibu. And I had a great stunt double too. So you have to be prepared to do that. You have to have really good core work. I do yoga, you have to be able to do that. And then you have somebody helping you do parts that they don’t feel that you… I wanted to do a lot more than they let me do. But they have to be careful because of insurance. But if you’re in shape, you look like you’re in shape. You could do stuff, you can do it. And it’s breath control and all of that stuff. But you have to be prepared. And if you take on a role like that, you know what’s coming, you have to be prepared for it.

RL: Be prepared. And that’s the beauty of being, you’ve been around for long enough. You know you’ve got to be prepared for this. Not just mentally, but physically, obviously.

JL: No, because if all you’re doing is thinking about a role and all you’re doing is, it’s all in your brain, it’s not interesting to an audience. It’s got to come from your guts and your emotions. Nobody’s watching anything, they’re feeling something. So you have to be the feeler transmitter. I don’t know how else to say that, but like that.

RL: It’s true. So that means if she is getting under your skin, like other roles, does that mean when production is wrapped, it takes a while for her to evaporate out of you?

JL: No, that’s such great question. No, when you do it for long… If you’re holding onto it, some things are a little bit harder to let go of, either because of the group you’ve been with, the folks you’ve been with, the intimacy of it, the dynamic of it. But sometimes it gets to be indulgent. It’s like, just stop now, go back to your life. And if it’s your life, that is the context of everything, not your career. In other words, if your life is your main point, is your main focus, then it’s different. Your career falls into the life stuff. But you go back to your life and you let it go. I miss Epatha. I miss Lucky McGee. I miss Natasha. I’d like to see them or spend more time with them, but that time is over. And it’s important as a human being with a particular lifespan to stay present, to be in the now, got to be now. And if you’re now, you let go of it and then you can expand. You use that as a powerful experience, an experience that enabled you to learn something and then you can expand into other things. It’s not really for me, it’s not really difficult to let it go.

RL: That’s good. That’s good to hear. I think-

JL: But I noticed that sometimes people hold onto it just to sort of be indulgent.

RL: Yeah, you don’t need to.

JL: You don’t have to do that. You can let it go.

RL: You shouldn’t.

JL: Yeah, great expression. You can, yeah.

RL: I love that, that’s a good lesson. Well, Judith, on that note, I wanted to congratulate you on some beautiful work on the show and thank you for speaking out and always being such an advocate. And I will ask you all my other questions about your career on our next interview. But for now, thank you for your time today.

JL: Thank you for your time. Lovely to talk to you.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions