Julianne Hough is replacing Tyra Banks as ‘Dancing with the Stars’ co-host

Julianne Hough is back in the ballroom. The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro and judge will co-host Season 32, replacing Tyra Banks, Disney+ announced Monday.

Hough will co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who is returning for his second season. Hough’s brother, six-time Mirrorball champ Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will return as judges on a three-person panel following head judge Len Goodman‘s retirement at the end of Season 31.

“It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” Hough said in a statement. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season.”

The news comes days after Banks revealed that she’s exiting “Dancing” after three seasons to focus on her businesses. The supermodel joined the long-running series as host and executive producer in 2020, replacing co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who were let go as part of a creative overhaul. Banks hosted two seasons solo before Ribeiro, who won Season 19, joined as co-host last year.

Hough made her “Dancing” pro debut in 2007 in Season 4, which she won with Apolo Anton Ohno. She won Season 5 as well with Helio Castroneves. After departing as a pro following Season 8, she served as a permanent judge on Seasons 19-21 and 23-24 with various guest judge stints before and after.

Hough’s hiring was first reported by our sister site Variety. Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” will premiere on Disney+ later this year.

