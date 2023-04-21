Julianne Hough: Co-hosting ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is a ‘full-circle moment’

After being a pro and a judge, Julianne Hough will return to “Dancing with the Stars” next season as a host — and she can hardly believe it.

“It’s crazy. It’s a full-circle moment,” Hough said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday. “I was on the show and I was a dancer first, won my first two seasons back to back and then came back as a judge and that was one of the most fulfilling moments. And then, of course, to come back now as a host, it just really does seem full circle.”

Hough will co-host Season 32 with Alfonso Ribeiro, replacing Tyra Banks, who announced her exit last month after three seasons — two as a solo host and one with Ribeiro, the Season 19 champ. Hough’s new gig was met with praise from fans and her predecessors, including Banks and original host Tom Bergeron.

“I just have to put it out, first and foremost, Tom Bergeron, from the beginning, when I was on at 18, was always the most kind, most beautiful soul,” Hough said. “And then you know all the co-hosts previously — Tyra — and now Alfonso and I are going to be hosting, so this is just going to be like coming back home.”

She continued: “I’ve had the most support and the most loyal fans from that show, so to be able to come back in a way, I’m so full of gratitude and love. I cannot even begin to share how excited I am.”

But in an alternate universe, Hough would’ve never been on “Dancing.” The two-time champ recalled initially rejecting the pro gig because “I was like, ‘You know, I want to be a respected actress and singer. I don’t want to be on a competition show, you know, dancing.'”

“I was like, you know, this is what I want to do. This is my path,” she shared. “And then I was like, well I guess it’s kind of a good thing to be able to have that as my day job.”

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 will premiere on Disney+ in the fall.

