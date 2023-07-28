Juno Temple (‘Ted Lasso’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Juno Temple is entering the “Ted Lasso” episode “We’ll Never Have Paris” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The episode aired on May 3 and is the eighth episode of the third season of the Apple TV+ comedy.

In this installment, after a sex tape made by Keeley (Temple) is leaked online, Jack (Jodi Balfour) drafts a formal apology for Keeley to make. When Keeley refuses to be slut-shamed and apologize for something that wasn’t her fault, Jack tells her she should’ve never made the video in the first place and leaves, ending their relationship. Jamie (Phil Dunster), who had received the video when they were dating, then visits Keeley to apologize for not deleting the video.

This is Temple’s third consecutive nomination for “Ted Lasso.” And for the third straight year, she’s nominated alongside her co-star Hannah Waddingham. The other nominees are Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), 2022 winner Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) and Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”).

“Ted Lasso” has received 61 nominations through three seasons, with 21 coming this year. It has won 11 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series the past two years.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners by Sept. 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?