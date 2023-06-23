Juno Temple (‘Ted Lasso’) on Keeley and Rebecca’s friendship: It’s ‘profoundly important and special to me’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, senior editor Matt Noble spoke in-depth with Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) about her Apple TV Plus comedy, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

The show has won the Emmy for Best Comedy Series the past two seasons. In the final episode of Season 3 (and potentially the entire show), Temple’s character Keeley Jones, a model who now runs her own PR agency, pitches the idea for a female Richmond football team to her best friend and mentor, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham).

Temple called Keeley and Rebecca’s relationship “profoundly important and special to [her], on and off camera.” The actress added in our webchat, “I think it was important to put out in the world, to show that it gets boring to just have women being competitive against each other because it’s not true. When you have your girlfriends with you … life’s better.”

Matt Noble: Juno Temple plays Keeley Jones in the Emmy Award comedy series, Ted Lasso. I’m Matt Noble, and I want to kick things off by asking you Juno, what do you think was most special about the Ted Lasso experience?

Juno Temple: The fact that it never failed to prove that you should never judge a book by its cover. I think it was such an extraordinary example of how people are truly not what you just see. There’s so much complexity and people will surprise you, and they will teach you things and they will want to learn from you. And it’s important to read every page between front and back cover of a human.

MN: And how do you think Keeley speaks to that idea?

JT: I think she’s actually a really good example of it. I think when we first meet Keeley, a lot of people would expect her to be … Definitely not a girl’s girl, is something I would say. And she ends up being part of one of the most important relationships in the show, which is between her and Rebecca.

And it’s one that was profoundly important and special to me, on and off camera. But also I think was important to put out in the world, to show that it gets boring to just have women being competitive against each other because it’s not true. When you have your girlfriends with you, it just … Life’s better. And they call you out on your shit, but they also fuel you and give you light and laughter and encouragement. And I think it was so spectacular to see a woman like Keeley that you wouldn’t necessarily expect to be that, annoy Rebecca into loving her initially. It’s like she was a nap that wouldn’t stop. And then the connection happens and it’s like, boom, game over, and they’re going to be friends for life. And that was really … Yeah, I think she’s a big example of that actually.

MN: What do you think for Keeley … What did you learn from playing her, Juno?

JT: Oh my gosh. She taught me a lot about being kinder to myself actually, I think, which is why I’ll miss her. She’s really good for that. And I also learned that she’s never going to walk into a room and trying to dress appropriately for it. She’s going to continue to always be herself, whatever she’s doing. And I also really learned that people do see things in you that you don’t see in yourself. And however hard you might try and be like, “I don’t believe you”, you should believe them, because people don’t necessarily want to bullshit you with that. And so that was something that was really a big lesson too. And yeah, I think she also taught me that if you want to, you can achieve what you might think might be impossible, as long as you have people that believe in you.

MN: How do you feel about where Keeley’s story ended after three seasons of the show?

JT: It’s funny. Yeah, it’s weird hearing people say ended ’cause it feels so fresh still. It’s like, “Oh”.

MN: And we haven’t had confirmed whether we’re going to see more or not, but it does complete a three-season story.

JT: Yeah, it definitely felt like it was an ending in. But I remember Jason talking about it in a conversation with us at one point saying … Obviously these characters go on and they continue living their lives. We just won’t be watching it on telly. And so how do I feel about where we see her at the end of season three? I feel like she’s learned a lot this season. She went through a lot this season, a lot of growth, a lot of stumbling in her heels, but making sure she gets back up, because she asks for help. I think she’s not afraid to ask for help when she finally really hits rock bottom. I think she’s embarrassed about certain … I think she’s embarrassed to say that the company, the funding gets pulled because I think she immediately thinks that’s her failure as a PR leader, as a boss of her company. And I think that she learns that she didn’t need to be embarrassed about that, actually need to reach out to the people that you love and they’ll love you back so you can talk about it. But I think the thing that was really gorgeous for me was that she gets, at the end … When you think of the first moment we had met Keeley in season one where she’s in the locker room and she’s Jamie Tart’s girlfriend. And then at the end of this season, she gets to be handing Rebecca, her best friend, her mentor, and probably one of the biggest inspirations in Keeley’s life, a creative idea for a woman’s football team, which I think is … What an amazing arc. That was something that was great. And I think with these wonderful men that have come in and out of her life throughout the past three seasons, and both of them showing up saying, “You’ve got to choose”, it felt like a moment that it was telling the audience, none of them are quite ready yet. She’s still got things she needs to do for herself before she will be able to give enough to a relationship. And those boys, which in that moment they’re boys, they have to figure some things out too. So it feels like it was an ending that allows for their lives to continue. There was something about … And she’s going to start her company again in a new way. And I love that Barbara joined her team.

MN: Yeah, that was really nice. And do you think it was important that … Because most of the series, Keeley was in a relationship with someone. Was it important she ended the three seasons not with someone?

JT: Well, we see her at this moment in her life. It makes sense to me, and especially when they both show up and present her an opportunity to choose. I think she’s like, “You’re idiots, come on. No.” But I think it’s … Yeah, it’s about that there’s still some growth to happen. And I think in my imagination, my heart of hearts, if it was to continue, I feel like down the line, Jamie Tart would be the one to tell Roy, “You love the girl. Go get her. Go on, mate. What are you doing?” And then there would be a friendship that could always remain between the three of them. And you have Jamie helping Roy with that, and then Roy being able to get the girl, but also be able to thank his mate for being like, “Thanks for letting me see that that is what is right.” But who knows? I don’t know. But it felt like in that moment, it was about the fact that we’re not ending it with all the bows tied and all the endings being, “Hah, happy ending, happy ending.” It feels like a few things are left open and that’s for them to continue their lives.

MN: Did you ever favor a Keeley moment throughout the course of the series?

JT: There was one moment when she has the sex tape that gets leaked, and the moment where she goes to Rebecca for her advice and her help with that, and how to handle this statement that she’s being told to really be … Posted on her different social assets and stuff. For me, that was a scene that it felt very important to me, that Keeley was going and asking Rebecca whether she should be embarrassed or whether she should do this, or whether … Because she doesn’t feel like she should be, but she’s not sure. So it felt like that needed to be a moment for Keeley where you see that she’s still not entirely sure of herself. And so she needs guidance with certain things like that. But then throughout that conversation, she’s also very eloquent with Rebecca saying, “I know that you can see pictures of me without my top on on the internet. But that was my choice, so I know about those.” And so it feels like that conversation … I don’t know, for me, it felt like it was important I had to go into that space and go and see one of my best friends, but also a woman who I know will give me advice. I don’t go in knowing the answers with that scene. And I think that was very important for me with that. And then for moments, no, I trust the creators of the show implicitly. I would’ve maybe thought to change a few lines. I know there’s definitely … I’ve been adamant that Keeley wouldn’t say the word pussy about anybody. She would say something else, or I don’t think she would ever innately want to just be mean to somebody, which I mean they … That’s not ever how she was written. I just remember that … Yeah, I think that was in season one or season two. It was originally written as calling someone a pussy. Oh, is to Rebecca. And then I said she wouldn’t say that. They were like, “What did you say?” It was floppy cop. And so little tiny tweaks like that maybe, but not otherwise. Why would you change anything? Right? You’ve got some of the greatest, as in creators around you.

MN: Some of my favorite Keeley scenes were in season one when she had scenes with Ted. And I feel like one of the shames of season three is we didn’t see any great Keeley Ted scenes. Did you miss those?

JT: Yeah, I did a bit. Yeah. It was interesting because I went and had a new group of people that I was working wit, which was gorgeous. And I was working with comedic geniuses, which was so amazing, to just be a part of these women that are so fucking funny. I was like, “Oh my God.” But yeah, I miss scenes with Ted. I even miss scenes with Rebecca, and I miss scenes with Roy. But I thought there was some very special scenes with Jamie in season three too, actually. And I love in episode 11 that the three of them regroup. And it’s great that it comes from Roy asking Keeley to help with Jamie, ’cause I feel like she knew from the get go that ultimately, those two were going to have each other’s back and they were going to help each other. They needed to figure out how to get there on their own, but she knew it. So I think the excitement about that is genuine because she’s been waiting for that. But yeah, no, I agree with that. I definitely did miss moments with Ted for sure. But I like that she gave him a snow globe.

MN: Yes, and I think that you’ve gone a lot to the relationship between Hannah and Keeley is such an important one. You two as actresses approaching these things, how did you seek to serve each other in those moments?

JT: Just by fully being present for anything and all the things, whether it was stuff off camera, personally. Because Hannah’s genuinely become one of my greatest friends and she’s one of the most wonderful women to have come into my life. But also in a scene being a support for each other, because sometimes you have to wrap your head around the fact that someone like Jason comes from the world of Saturday Night Live, where if you get a rewrite 20 minutes before you’re on camera, he’s very good at just knowing it. And so we would get … We’d be like, “Oh God.” And just supporting each other through that kind of stuff. But also, just think genuinely loving each other and becoming really true friends off camera meant that it was a safe place to put that relationship on camera and not have it be forced or acting. It just felt like I got more time to hang out with one of my favorite people. But I think like you would in real life with a real friendship, it felt like with being in front of the camera. Whether it’s like, “Oh, I’m going to grab a coffee. Do you want one?” Or whether it’s about running lines and talking about a scene or talking about things going on in your own personal lives. I think just about being present for each other.

MN: Yeah. If you could pick one word to summarize your experience on Ted Lasso, what word would you pick?

JT: Profound.

MN: I like it. That’s good. Oh, that’s fantastic. Do you want to elaborate on that or just happy with that?

JT: It was profound because it was so scary to join that job initially because of the comic element to it, which was something that’s so not … Or I never thought would be in my future at all. And I learned so much from the comedy element of it, of how safe a group of people need to be with each other so that you can try out jokes and you don’t feel you’re going to be humiliated for it or whatever. People are so nurturing with you and patient with you. And something that I am so grateful for is no one actually expected me to be funny. So I just got given great dialogue, which meant that without me even realizing it Keeley’s really funny. And often, it’ll be because I don’t entirely get the joke. And so that surprised me, that the fear factor of joining something that had so much comedy involved in it was very quickly taken away because everyone around you is so supportive. And also a lot of comedy comes from people that understand darkness too. So that was good.

MN: Yeah. And just quickly before we wrap, Juno, what was the funniest moment for you on the show? Your favorite? Moment.

JT: Oh my god. Well, so in season two, there was the scene with Rebecca, Keeley and Nate about the restaurant and tooting and practicing that. And just shooting that whole sequence was one that was actually very difficult to keep a straight face through. But then also in season three, we were shooting the scene. It’s right at the end of 12 or close to the end of 12, where Rebecca first talks about …. It’s Higgins, Rebecca, and Keeley in Rebecca’s office, and they’re talking about selling the team potentially, and how if you sell 49% of it, you get a certain amount back. And we talk about things you could do for the club. And Jeremy, who plays Leslie Higgins, was saying a line that was originally written. “I turned those hot seats on. Her seats are great, but I made the mistake of turning my hot seat on in the summer and it melted my butt crack together”, which is American. And Hannah said, “Oh, he’s got to say bottom.” And I don’t know what happened. Literally, this has never happened before. It’s never happened since. When he said, “Melted my bottom crack together”, I cracked and I was laughing so hard. I saw Hannah this weekend. We were laughing about it still, that tears weren’t running down my face. They were projecting out of my eyes. I was laughing so hard that I projectile teared. And Hannah then was laughing so hard at me laughing, and Jeremy was trying to get through the scene still. Genuinely, it was one of the funniest experience I’ve ever had on a set. We were dying until somebody finally came and was like, “I think we have to cut.” Also, Katy Wix, Barbara, was tough to get through a scene with this season. She is incredibly, incredibly brilliantly funny woman too.

MN: Well, sounds like a cracking good time, Juno. Thank you so much for the time. All the best of luck with the upcoming Emmy Awards. People-

JT: Thank you.

MN: Can go to goldderby.com to follow our Emmy Awards coverage there. And Juno, it’s so lovely to talk again. I really appreciate it.

