Juno Temple joins ‘Venom 3’ at Sony

Though details about the film are still cloaked in a black, interplanetary goo, there’s word from the Sony camp that Juno Temple will star opposite Tom Hardy in the third installment of the slightly deranged MCU-adjacent “Spider-Man”-related trilogy. Michelle Williams was the romantic lead, Anne Weying, in the first two, which concluded with Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom and going their separate ways. It is unclear who the 33-year-old London-born Temple will be playing in the new installment, but Deadline reported her involvement.

Also, the new chapter in the “Venom” story will be Kelly Marcel’s feature directing debut. Marcel co-wrote the first “Venom” with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker for director Ruben Fleischer in 2018, and the slightly unhinged superhero pic went on to gross over $850 million worldwide. Marcel was the lone credited screenwriter on the sequel, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” directed by Andy Serkis, which went on to a $500 million worldwide take. She also served as producer on both films. Prior to “Venom” the London-born Marcel wrote “Saving Mr. Banks,” “Fifty Shades of Gray,” has a story by credit on “Cruella,” and created the series “Terra Nova.”

Temple, the daughter of legendary music video and features director Julian Temple, has been working in film and television since her early teens. She’s made some strong indie films like “The Brass Teapot,” “Afternoon Delight,” “Magic Magic,” and “Meadlowland,” as well as many that understandably never quite get out of the festival circuit. She is probably best known to most audiences as Keely Jones, the PR consultant on “Ted Lasso.” Temple has received two Emmy Award nominations for her performance. She also co-starred in “The Offer,” as the legendary Hollywood player Bettye McCartt, who was producer Al Ruddy’s secretary at the time of “The Godfather.”

And now, here’s a video of Enimem rapping the “Venom” song on top of the Empire State Building.

