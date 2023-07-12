‘Jury Duty,’ James Marsden, other surprises at the 2023 Emmy nominations

The Little Show That Could did on Wednesday morning as the Amazon Freevee upstart “Jury Duty” completed the most improbable run for top comedy series in recent memory (if not ever) by landing a spot among the big boys and girls – becoming the Andrea Riseborough of this Emmy season. Moreover, its its “star” James Marsden generated an equally surprising achievement with a supporting comedy actor nod today.

As recently as late June, “Jury Duty” stood 17th in the Gold Derby combined odds for top comedy series at 100/1. Its final odds placed at only 13th, still at 100/1. But the show that premiered in April on a streaming service few had even heard of made waves even immediately and kept right on making them through this wildly unlikely grassroots Emmy run. It was described as the world’s first feelgood prank show – “The Office” meets “The Truman Show.” The premise: A guy answers a Craigslist ad looking for someone to participate in a filmed documentary about jury service. What they don’t mention is that the person being tabbed for the doc would essentially be unwittingly be performing in a sitcom that the person didn’t know was a sitcom and that everyone around them was an actor.

That unsuspecting dupe was a good-natured, game-for-anything young contractor named Ronald Gladden. Through the eight “Jury Duty” episodes, we follow Gladden’s selection onto the purported jury and his building incredulity at all of the weird situations and oddball characters surrounding him as the hoax trial moves forward. A few things here were happening. One was that Gladden was never made the butt of the joke and was in fact held up as something of a hero for his inherent and consistent decency amid the subtle chaos and absurdity in his midst.

The show began to sprint as word-of-mouth spread and exploded into a social media phenomenon. It generated an astonishing 300 million views on TikTok as teens and young adults have discovered and revered it. A big part of that was Marsden’s sublime performance portraying a jackass, self-absorbed version of himself that required him to remain in this “character” for weeks on end through the end of the mock jury trial.

If there was another big shocker on Wednesday, it would be the lack of a nomination for Harrison Ford for his stellar supporting work in “Shrinking.” The Gold Derby odds handicapped him fifth in the category with 8/1 odds, but he was knocked out by Marsden and Phil Dunster for “Ted Lasso” (his first-ever nom in the show’s presumptive final season).

Here are some other surprises that emerged in Wednesday’s nomination announcement:

COMEDY SERIES

The ascension of “Jury Duty” and “Wednesday” (its title should have been a tipoff, considering the day of the announcement) unseated a couple of contenders that Gold Derby voters had championed in “Poker Face” and “Shrinking.”

COMEDY ACTOR

Martin Short earned a nomination, while his “Only Murders in the Building” partner Steve Martin (a nominee a year ago) did not. Martin was replaced in the expected lineup by Jason Segel, whose “Shrinking” nonetheless failed to generate a series nom.

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Williams snatched a nomination for “Shrinking” away from “Barry’s” Sarah Goldberg, giving an Emmy performer category noms to four women of color for the first time.

COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

What was expected in our odds to be Shirley MacLaine (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Cherry Jones (“Poker Face”) turned out instead to favor two women from “Ted Lasso,” Becky Ann Baker and Sarah Niles.

COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Gold Derby voters underestimated the power of the guest talent on “The Bear,” for which Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt received nominations along with Sam Richardson for “Ted Lasso” while Steve Martin and Martin Short were passed over for their hosting stint on “SNL,” as was Leslie Odom Jr. for “Abbott Elementary” and Adrien Brody for “Poker Face.”

DRAMA ACTRESS

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”) and Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”) exceeded Gold Derby’s expectations that had them at 20/1 and 40/1 in the combined odds, respectively, to usurp contenders Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) and Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”) in the lineup.

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR AND ACTRESS

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”) and Carol Burnett (“Better Call Saul”) failed to make the cut in favor of a couple of “The White Lotus” performers in Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco. There was a similar story in supporting actor, where two “White Lotus” castmates (Michael Imperioli and Will Sharpe) crashed the list over Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”) and John Lithgow (“The Old Man”).

DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Gold Derby voters had Fiona Shaw getting in for “Andor.” Instead, it was Storm Reid for “The Last of Us,” giving the show three in the category.

DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

“The Last of Us” was also underestimated here as a pair of its guests earned Emmy nods: Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Montreal Woodard (whom not a single voter foresaw as having a shot). They took the places of favorites Bryan Cranston for “Better Call Saul” and Andy Serkis for “Andor.”

MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

GD voters were off by half in this category, going with Elizabeth Olsen (“Love and Death”), Emily Blunt (“The English”) and Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”) to make the lineup. All three contenders were unseated by Dominique Fishback for “Swarm,” Lizzy Caplan for “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and 100/1 shot Kathryn Hahn for “Tiny Beautiful Things.”

MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Another 100/1 longshot make it to the nomination promised land with Kumail Nanjiani’s honor for “Welcome to Chippendales,” knocking out Steve Carell for “The Patient.”

MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

In no category were Gold Derby voters further off than this one, getting only three correct: Niecy Nash-Betts for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Claire Danes for “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and Maria Bello for “Beef.” The other four were expected to be Olivia Colman (“Great Expectations”), Cherry Jones (“Five Days at Memorial”), Lena Headey (“White House Plumbers”) and Ashley Park (“Beef”). Instead, the nominees turned out to be Merritt Wever (“Tiny Beautiful Things”), Juliette Lewis (“Tiny Beautiful Things”), Camilla Morone (“Daisy Jones ands the Six”) and Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Joseph Lee cracked the nominee lineup for “Beef” to knock out Domhnall Gleeson (13/2 in our combined odds for “The Patient”).