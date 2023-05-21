Justice for Han ‘can be interpreted in a thousand ways,’ suggests ‘Fast X’ director

This piece contains spoilers for “Fast X.”

For fans of the “Fast & Furious” movies, the phrase “Justice for Han” has been a rallying cry since 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious.” That’s when “Furious 7” villain Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) – the man who killed Han Leu (Sung Kang) in the franchise’s convoluted mythology – became an unofficial part of the core family, a decision that seemed wildly out of step with the ethos of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew.

Shaw later took a lead role in the “Fast and Furious” spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw,” which was written by Chris Morgan, the man who wrote every “Fast” film from “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” through “Hobbs & Shaw.”

“I love ‘justice for Han,’” Morgan said in 2019 to Entertainment Weekly. “Sung Kang is a great friend, and Han is a character that I adore. I would say that the super-arc for Deckard Shaw is going to be one of the most interesting, cool, and rewarding character arcs in the franchise. Justice for Han is owed. It’s something we have discussed for a very long time and want to give the right due to. I think the audience will be satisfied and should know it’s coming. There’s a line in ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ that is right before the battle in Samoa where Shaw says to his sister, ‘There’s things I’ve done that I have to make amends for.’ That line was specifically written and put in there just to let everyone know that he is talking about Han — it is on his mind. It tortures him, and he’s going to get to it.”

But when Han was brought back to life for “F9,” filmmaker Justin Lin and Kang – both of whom originated the Han character in “Better Luck Tomorrow” before transitioning him to the “Fast” films with “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” – addressed the “Justice for Han” movement and suggested it was about more than just revenge.

“Something in the narrative didn’t make sense and we have to correct it — and that’s why there’s ‘justice For Han,’” Lin told Entertainment Weekly in June 2021. “Making movies, I’m still a little bit baffled why that [campaign] even existed, but at the same time, it was so gratifying to see the kind of passion and emotions from the fans, really reacting to something that just didn’t make sense to them. That is the kind of interaction that I felt like when I first joined the franchise we weren’t having with the fans, and so I think even on that level, it was very profound for me. And then to be able to come back and feel like, ‘Wow, let’s really try to do ‘justice for Han’ and go for it,’ that just felt like it was all meant to be.”

“You don’t discard your family, you have to address the issues, and then you move on,” Kang added at the time. “And sometimes it’s just a hug, and sometimes you’re in a room together and everything just works out. For me, that’s what justice is, and how I represent that is I try to be the best version of myself when I show up, especially for the fans. And then when they get to see you, there is some type of justice — and they were a part of it. I think right now where the justice sits is that the fans got what they needed to settle their stomach.”

“F9,” however, didn’t offer any fireworks between the two characters – at least until its conclusion. The film ended with a post-credits stinger that showed Han arriving on Shaw’s doorstep, a teaser that all but promised an epic showdown between the two characters would take place in “Fast X.”

“‘Justice for Han’ was teased in the previous movie, but justice for Han is given in this one,” “Fast X” director Louis Leterrier told Entertainment Weekly earlier in May. “I wanted this moment to be so special. That’s something I was missing [in the last movie]. They are mortal enemies and it was teased at the end of the last one, so what greater way to truly bring justice to Han than have your battle royale between these two iconic characters? They’re fantastic. You’ll see. It’s really fun and special.”

Fans hoping for theatrics, however, may have been disappointed in the results. Roughly midway through “Fast X,” Han arrives on Shaw’s doorstep, picking up the thread from the “F9” credits teaser. The two men quickly begin to fight – Shaw makes the first move – but their battle royale is interrupted by a team of law enforcement officials on the hunt for Han and his friends. Shaw and Han team up to fight the new aggressors, with Shaw even shooting one before the masked assailant can hurt Han. In the aftermath, Shaw suggests the men are even before jetting off alone to save his mother (Helen Mirren), a plot thread that will presumably get picked up in “Fast 11.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in an interview published after the release of “Fast X,” Leterrier said “Justice for Han” can “be interpreted in a thousand ways.”

“I feel like Han, well, frankly, Sung Kang has been vindicated,” Leterrier suggested. “He’s back, he’s really part of the family again. He has the full arc. I love this man dearly and I love his character so much and it was so important to do this. So I don’t think that ‘justice for Han’ is one event. I think it’s an overarching storyline that we’ll keep digging into and develop.”

“Fast X” ends with Han and other key members of the Toretto crew appearing to perish in a plane crash. But considering Han already came back to life once before – and based on Leterrier’s comments – let’s go ahead and assume that “Justice for Han” will continue in the next one.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions