Kane Fritzler (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘Everybody else is playing out here, too. I got outplayed.’

On Wednesday’s ninth episode of “Survivor 44,” Kane Fritzler made the risky decision of sitting out of the immunity challenge in order to help secure a bag of rice for the tribe. Though his fellow castaways assured him that those who sat out wouldn’t be voted for, they went back on their word and sent Kane to the jury. Read on for his “Survivor 44” exit interview from the end of the episode.

With the three original tribes split evenly at three players apiece, the pre-Tribal Council scramble came down to which two tribes would work together in order to take out a member of the third. Though Frannie Marin clocked the Tika three as successfully playing from the middle of the game, Danny Massa and Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt insisted that Ratu was still a bigger threat to Soka than Tika. They were able to pull in the Tika because Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho was still set on getting rid of anyone that voted for him previously, and that included Kane.

The main reason that Soka and Tika could align in targeting Kane and Ratu was that Lauren Harpe still had her extra vote and they believed Jaime Lynn Ruiz to have an idol that both needed to get flushed. Though we knew Jaime’s idol was fake, everyone in the game believed it to be real. Ratu also believed that the Knowledge Is Power advantage could be in the game (it’s not) and so they needed to swap their advantages between them in order to prevent any of them from being stolen.

Lauren gave her extra vote to Jaime to use at Tribal Council and Jaime gave her idol to Kane. Jaime used the extra vote, playing two on Heidi, and Kane was voted out with Jaime’s (fake) idol in his possession. After being kicked out, he said, “The only thing worse than going home with an idol in your sock is going home with your closest ally’s idol in your sock.” Even he had yet to learn that it was fake and Jaime would have to continue in the game believing that she lost out on her safety net.

Despite being betrayed by the Tika players two weeks in a row, Kane went out on a happy note. “I had an absolute blast out here,” he stated. “Every second was a ride, every challenge was amazing, but I got duped. It is what it is.” At TC before his elimination, Kane told Jeff Probst that he preferred the chaotic game of their season to a more stale alternative, highlighting that he has no hard feelings as he heads to jury. “Everybody else is playing out here, too,” he concluded. “I got outplayed.”

