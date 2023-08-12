Does Kara Saun regret her last ‘Project Runway’ look? ‘I have no problem going home on something that I love’ [WATCH]

“I can’t believe I did it,” says Kara Saun on the “Project Runway” after show immediately following her elimination from the competition in the episode “Freedom.” She’s not talking about her design from the challenge that got her eliminated. She’s talking about her decision to come back to the show in the first place. Watch her interview with Christian Siriano above.

Kara Saun previously appeared in the show in the very first season in 2004, when she finished second behind Jay McCarroll. She agreed to come back for this All-Stars season in honor of her mother. “I promised her prior to her transcending,” she told Siriano, as she had tearfully told the judges upon her elimination. “I am [glad I came back]. The fact that I’m here at challenge nine or whatever, I was so happy.”

Week after week on the show she pulled rabbits out of her hat, winning the “Fashion, Inside Out” challenge and earning three high scores from the judges overall even though “usually at the end of the first day nothing had even been sewn.” She had a tendency not to sketch her designs before putting them together in each challenge, but “then every challenge it came together,” Siriano marvels.

It didn’t quite come together in “Freedom” when the designers were allowed to create whatever kinds of looks they wanted. Inspired by her organization “Fashion Fairy Godmother” and her own background as a costume designer, Kara Saun created a whimsical, feather-covered look that the judges thought was too busy, too fantastical, and needed editing. But the designer has no regrets. “I know what’s fashion and what’s costume, so I have no problem going home on something that I love.”

