Emmy spotlight: Katee Sackhoff steals the show in ‘The Mandalorian’

“The Mandalorian” season three has been met with mixed reviews from “Star Wars” fans but while the story itself is called into question, the characters remain beloved. None more so than Bo-Katan Kryze, who is a major part of this live-action show as Katee Sackhoff reprises her voice acting role from the animated shows.

Bo-Katan was first introduced in the animated series “The Clone Wars” and was a member of The Death Watch, which was a terrorist group of Mandalorians trying to reinstate their ancient ways to their planet, Mandalore. She then appeared in “Rebels,” another animated show, wherein she is declared the new ruler of Mandalore. Then, she appeared in live-action in season two of “The Mandalorian” wherein she tried to claim the fabled Darksaber from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) but failed when Pedro Pascal‘s Din Djarin (the titular Mando) won it for himself.

“The Mandalorian” season three sees Din reunited with Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) after the events of “The Book of Boba Fett.” Both continue to search for their place in the galaxy as Din looks for the Mines of Mandalorian in order to atone for removing his helmet (which is against Mandalorian creed) and re-earn his place with the other Mandalorians. Meanwhile, Bo-Katan is still reeling after the events of season two. She sulks on the planet Kalevala and has abandoned her plans to retake Mandalore. However, throughout the season, she is forced to reconsider her current plight as she saves Din and becomes involved with other Mandalorians. While Din and Grogu have been the stars of previous seasons, Bo-Katan is the standout this season.

In the season’s final two episodes, Sackhoff completes her arc and comes full circle as a leader and warrior on screen. She demonstrates power, yes, but her performance always reminds us of the character’s previous vulnerability and the hard road she has walked down to get to where she is now. In her final fight with Moff Gideon, the moment feels earned thanks to Sackhoff’s performance.

Brian Tallerico of Roger Ebert wrote that it “a good thing” that Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan is such a major part of “The Mandalorian”‘s third season. Tallerico wrote: “Sackhoff can sell the character’s back story with limited screen time, including her moment in the premiere when she’s sitting in a massive throne room alone, a queen with no kingdom.”

Alan Sepinwall of Rolling Stone wrote that season three of “The Mandalorian” “kicks into high gear thanks to Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan.” Sepinwall wrote: “It helps that Sackhoff is such a strong screen presence, so that even if you never saw the thriving version of Mandalore on ‘Clone Wars,’ her performance and her grief sells the idea beautifully.”

Meanwhile, Radio Times’ Louise Griffin wrote that it was “undeniably” Sackhoff’s “time to shine” in this season. “This season, actress Sackhoff has got a starring role alongside Pascal and in episode 2 alone, she’s shown how she earned it. It’s Sackhoff’s performance that holds episode 2 together, and her heartbroken reaction to seeing Mandalore in its current state won’t be forgotten in a hurry.”

Sackhoff more than deserves to be in the conversation for Best Drama Actress. Our current predicted nominees in this category are: Helen Mirren (“1923”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), and, in first place, Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”). This would be Sackhoff’s first-ever Emmy nomination if she were to sneak into our lineup.

