‘Our country has failed us!’ Katy Perry reacts to school shooting survivor on ‘American Idol’ [WATCH]

“American Idol” hit a somber note on Sunday night when Trey Louis walked in for his audition. After belting out “Stone” by Whiskey Myers, the 21-year old mattress salesman revealed he had survived a school shooting. Watch below.

“I’m from Santa Fe, Texas,” he told judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. “In May, 2018 a gunman walked into my school. I was in art room one and he shot up art room two before he made his way to art room one. I lost a lot of friends. Eight students were killed. Two teachers were killed. It’s really been negative. Santa Fe has had a bad rap since 2018.”

Katy’s emotions took over as her face fell into her hands. She couldn’t hold back her tears and eventually screamed, “Our country has failed us! This is not okay! You should be singing here because you love music. Not because you had to go through that f***ed up s***! You don’t have to lose eight friends! I hope that you remind people that we have to change because I’m scared too!”

“We have tolerated this for too long,” Lionel added.

They did bring things back to Trey’s voice, which was worth a golden ticket to Hollywood. “You’re singing from the perfect spot,” Luke told the aspiring artist. “You throw that head back, you close them eyes and you’ve got the perfect voice. You’ve probably driven around in your truck learning Chris Stapleton and trying to sing like him.”

