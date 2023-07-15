Kayne Gillaspie on ‘Project Runway’ elimination: ‘I was 100% authentic’

“I’m super proud of who I am as a designer,” said Kayne Gillaspie in his exit from “Project Runway” in episode six, “Like Totally ’90s.” “I’ve grown so much since my high school days. But losing is still tough. It’s an emotional time. I want my ‘Project Runway’ legacy to be that I really showed the world my mind, my heart, my skill, my soul, and I was 100% authentic. Going out with grace is the way to go. That’s how Dolly would do it.”

It has been an unforgiving season on “Project Runway,” which has lived up to the phrase, “One day you’re in, and the next you’re out.” There’s no immunity from elimination as there has been in seasons past, so Viktor Luna won the grueling unconventional materials challenge, “Toying with Fashion,” only to be eliminated the very next week in “Coronation Day.” Gillaspie had a similar whiplash trajectory on the show. He started as well as anyone could, winning the season premiere challenge, “Project Redemption.” Then he got a second straight high score in “Toying.” But he was on the same team as Luna in “Coronation” and thus came thisclose to elimination.

“Like Totally ’90s” took him out of his comfort zone. Best known for designing gowns, he was on a team that decided to go in a grungy plaid direction. And he admitted that he didn’t really experience the fashion of the decade since he was a fat outcast while he was coming of age. The look he ended up designing centered around a corset that the judges liked, but his mismatched plaids and sheer cape just didn’t work together. And his team as a whole lacked cohesion despite using plaid as their through line, which is what landed his team at the bottom in the first place.

What do you think? Did Gillaspie really deserve to be eliminated? Or should another designer have gone out instead.





