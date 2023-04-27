Keenan Allen (‘The Masked Singer’ Gargoyle) unmasked interview: ‘I was way more nervous than being on the football field’

On Wednesday night’s “The Masked Singer, three “Saved by the Bell” singers—Mantis, Gargoyle and Medusa—competed for their spot in the quarter-finals! All three were saved by the new “Ding Dong, Keep It On!” bell, but only could be named the Group Champion. After a performance of “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” by Usher featuring Pitbull, Gargoyle advanced to the Battle Royale where he lost to Medusa. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger all failed to guess superstar athlete Keenan Allen was the dancing statue.

“Growing up, I’ve always been in choir,” the Los Angeles Charger told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “My mom made me sing all the time. I definitely always had a passion for it. I love singing around the homies. To the ladies, of course. I came to the stage and, I’m just telling y’all, I was way more nervous than being on the football field.”

Prior to Keenan’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Gargoyle: Joey Bosa (Robin), Michael B. Jordan (Jenny), Anthony Mackie (Ken) and Marshawn Lynch (Nicole).

In his clue package Gargoyle revealed, “From the time I was six I pretty much knew I wanted to be a superhero. But while my peers all seemed to fly, I was always stuck on the sidelines – until my dad gave me a piece of advice – ‘Don’t let anyone ever tell you you can’t do something.’ He made me believe I could do anything and it became my superpower. So when the call finally came for a hero, I put my cape on and shocked millions by how hard I slayed. I went from the guy they passed on to the guy they passed to. And now when the lights are blinding and the game’s on the line, I’ll always answer the call.” Visual clues included a jukebox that had an “I Love LA” sticker, a t-shirt with “World’s Greatest Dad” written on it, a video game controller, hot sauce being poured on a taco, a man in black wearing a blonde wig with pigtails (breathing fire and chugging water) and a “Masked Singer” express charge card.

Mantis was the 17th act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” His elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, George Wendt as Moose, Christine Quinn as Scorpio, Dee Snider as Doll, Alicia Witt as Dandelion, Melissa Joan Hart as Lamp and Lou Diamond Phillips as Mantis.