‘I got one!’ Ken Jeong (‘The Masked Singer’) dumbfounded when he correctly guesses Rock Lobster’s identity

“I never get anything right! I got one!” a dumbfounded Ken Jeong exclaimed at the end of Wednesday’s second episode of “The Masked Singer” Season 9. Magic struck when the notoriously bad guesser (I mean, his nickname is literally “Dead Wrong” Ken Jeong) correctly named Howie Mandel as the secret celebrity hiding inside the Rock Lobster costume. Ken was the only panelist who got it right; Jennifer McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger both went with Martin Short, while Robin Thicke picked Steve-O.

Ken chose Howie because of two clues in particular: the judge’s gavel (referring to his recurring stint on “America’s Got Talent”) and the hospital scrubs (a reference to his role on “St. Elsewhere”). “This is someone who is a legendary comedian — someone who is one of my influences,” Ken stated emphatically after the red crustacean screeched out “S.O.S.” by ABBA while running around the stage as if he was being boiled.

In a rare moment of unity, the audience and panelists all applauded Ken’s theorizing. “For once, Ken Jeong has a good guess!” shouted “TMS” host Nick Cannon. Nick also claimed he knew who was masquerading as the Rock Lobster the entire time, and it makes sense in retrospect since he hosted “AGT” for years when Howie was a judge.

For the past nine seasons, Gold Derby has been keeping track of all of the celebrity reveals and judges’ guesses. Ken by far has the worst track record of the group, though some of his correct predictions over the years have included Tori Spelling as Unicorn, Victor Oladipo as Thingamajig, Barry Zito as Rhino, Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster, Lonzo Ball as Whatchamacallit, Chloe Kim as Jellyfish, Bobby Brown as Crab, Dwight Howard as Octopus, David Foster & Katherine McPhee as Banana Split, Christie Brinkley as Lemur and Daymond John as Fortune Teller.

This season, there is a twist known as the “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell where the panelists can decide to keep a contestant in the competition if they don’t receive enough votes from the audience. They can ring the bell once per group, and since the bell hasn’t been activated yet, next week will be the last chance for them to save someone from Group A.

Rock Lobster’s elimination means he will not be winning the Golden Mask at the end of Season 9. As a refresher, the eight winners so far have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

