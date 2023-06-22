Kennedy Center Honors 2023: Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, Dionne Warwick

The Kennedy Center Honors selections for 2023 are Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah and Dionne Warwick. These veteran artists will be honored in Washington, D.C. in December. Former Kennedy Center Honoree (2017) Gloria Estefan returns as host, marking her third time hosting the special.

Crystal is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer, and director. Fleming is one of the most highly acclaimed singers of our time, performing on the stages of the world’s great opera houses and concert halls. Gibb, of the musical group The Bee Gees, is a nine-time Grammy Award winner and an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Latifah is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated musician, actress, producer, label president, author and entrepreneur. Warwick’s iconic sound set the bar in American pop music by earning more than 60 charted hit songs and selling over 100 million records.

Each year the selection committee chooses five entertainment veterans from a variety of fields – film, television, popular music, theatre, and the fine arts (dance, opera, classical music). Selected artists are almost always over 50 and generally are 60 and beyond. The committee does not provide for posthumous selections.

“This year’s slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world. This year we pay special tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip hop, a uniquely American culture whose constant evolution is one of enduring relevance and impact, reflecting our society as it has grown into an international phenomenon. Hip hop has been an important, thriving art form here at the Center for a number of years; what a privilege it is to bestow an Honors to the First Lady of Hip Hop who has inspired us along the way.”

