Keri Russell (‘The Diplomat’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Keri Russell is entering “The Diplomat” episode “Lambs in the Dark” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. “Lambs in the Dark” debuted on April 20, 2023, and is the third episode of the Netflix show’s first season.

In “Lambs in the Dark,” “President Rayburn (Michael McKean) and his plans in the Gulf have the staff on edge as tensions between a determined Hal (Rufus Sewell) and a strong-willed Kate (Russell) come to a head.” The episode was written by Debora Cahn and Mia Chung and directed by Andrew Bernstein.

Russell is a four-time Emmy Award nominee and all her nominations have come in the Best Drama Actress category. Prior to this year, she was a three-time nominee for her performance on “The Americans.”

For this 2023 contest, Russell is competing against Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), and Sarah Snook (“Succession”). Last year’s category winner, Zendaya for “Euphoria,” was not eligible for a nomination in 2023.

