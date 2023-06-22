Keri Russell (‘The Diplomat’) on what attracts her to shows with ‘sweeping political themes’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, contributor David Buchanan spoke in-depth with Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”) about her Netflix spy thriller, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

Russell stars in the title role as Kate Wyler, an American field officer in the foreign service previously based in Afghanistan who gets unexpectedly sent to London as the American ambassador after a British carrier is attacked, since the motives behind the attack seem to be to draw the United States’ attention.

After six seasons on and three Emmy nominations for “The Americans,” the actress returns to the world of international affairs on television in an entirely new way in “The Diplomat.” While both shows boast “sweeping political themes,” Russell explained, “What attracted me to them is a much more intimate aspect of the people and usually the relationship.”

David Buchanan: Keri Russell stars in the title role of The Diplomat on Netflix. I’m David Buchanan with Gold Derby. Keri, you’re obviously no stranger to stories and series about international relations and espionage. I just wanted to ask you and start by asking what about those kind of stories and those kind of roles really appeals to you? Obviously these are very different kinds of stories that you’re telling, but what about it at its heart, about kind of politics and international relations most appeals to you as an actor?

Keri Russell: It’s funny, you’re right. They both have these larger, sweeping political themes, but in reality, what attracted me to them, is a much more intimate aspect of the people and usually the relationship. Which very much so in The Americans, as much as it was a show about these crazy Russian spies living among us, to me what made it work was the complicated marriage. And likewise with this, yes, there’s the fun and the giant backdrop of political intrigue and London and UK, US relations and world relations, but I think what interests me is the specificness of this character being plucked from a job that she’s really good at and put in this place that’s very uncomfortable for her with the complication of a certain type of husband who complicates her every move while she’s there. And it’s just a fun place to play, and the kind of humor that’s also, that is so intrinsic to Deborah Kahn’s writing, I just really enjoy on this one.

DB: You’ve touched on so many of the things that I want to ask you about, so let’s dive in. It’s terrific. Let’s dive in with, when you first met with Debra, the creator and showrunner, or when you first saw those early scripts really jumped out about Kate, your character? Because as you’re saying, I love kind of her temperament and the kind of fish out of water nature of the story, but what was it, very first time you heard about the show or saw the script that really jumped off the page about Kate as a character?

KR: I think her discomfort was just so fun, and I haven’t seen all the episodes, so I don’t know exactly what they chose or what they didn’t choose, but it certainly was written, and we played with it. Just to watch someone who’s at such a high level in politics, doing meetings in the Oval Office, being brought in to have to debrief the president on certain specialties that she has. But those people can be not polished and awkward and sweating and have yogurt on their clothes or have a foul mouth. It takes a lot of different kinds of people to run politics and a government, and I love her messiness and her awkwardness, and I mean, that’s sort of the most fun for me.

DB: Yeah, no question at all. Part of what you’re touching on too, about this kind of high stake situation she finds herself in and maybe she’s not ever had to do before. The situations, the language, everything about this show is really complex. I wanted to ask what kind of prep work you did to immerse yourself in the world of international relations diplomacy, as you were saying, the kind of political overtones of the show, because obviously there’s some personal relationships that we get to grapple with too on the show, and we’ll talk about those, but just at the higher level, what kind of prep work did you do to get ready to immerse yourself in that world?

KR: I did a lot of reading, actually. I read a lot about Samantha Power. I read, there was another book I really loved called The Ambassadors by Paul Richter, which I really loved. In fact, I read it and I listened to it on tape as well, because just to hear, to be in constant, hearing all the new pronunciations of all the different cities and places and leaders. The script, the dialogue is so dense and there’s so many acronyms, governmental acronyms and things, and it was just good to hear it constantly because it’s so foreign to my world of school drop-offs and pickups in Brooklyn Heights. And it was just fascinating. Their lives are really interesting. So I did a lot of reading and Debra obviously did a ton of research and we would have these hours long discussions about what it all means. It’s a really interesting world that not many of us know about. They’re kind of this shadowy, unsung force that keeps our government going and our country alive.

DB: I think it comes through so clearly on the show. And I wanted to ask you too, what about diplomacy did you think you knew before taking on the role that once you dove into it and played this on eight episodes, did your ideas about diplomacy change or did you learn that you never knew before?

KR: What did I learn that I never knew before? Just well, oh my God, just how much work goes into it, how many people it takes. For instance, in our show particularly, our show was about the American Embassy in the UK and at St. James Court. And just, I mean, it’s insane the amount of people it takes.

For instance, when the president comes over and does a quick stop stopover in London, how many hundreds, probably thousands of people it takes to make that all go off without a hitch. I mean, Secret Service and meals and all the people it takes to protect it and just, it’s like an army that just goes into high gear and they just do everything it takes to make that one hour or those 45 minutes beautiful and perfect and easy for the people who are making these massive decisions. But maybe what I learned too is these people have lives within all of this, within these high stakes situations. Yes, they’re still having to meet the president. Yes, they’re meeting the Prime Minister, but they can still have a bad day. They can still have just had a fight with their husband or they’re just regular people. I remember there was this great, oh, who’s the Russian? There’s a great story. I’m blanking on her name right now. If I think of it, I’ll tell it to you, but I have to remember her name first. Move on until I remember it.

DB: Sure. Well, let’s dive into, you were saying the personal aspects of these people who help keep the government running and safe. The relationship between Kate and Hal is so central to the series, and I just love the kind of shifting dynamic over the course of the eight episodes. It’s so rich and nuanced. So just talk about working with Rufuss Sewell on putting that together, charting that trajectory over eight episodes. And how do you think Kate’s new position as diplomat helps her understand her incredibly kind of public and superstar and even controversial husband? Does it help her kind of understand him at all?

KR: Oh, that’s an interesting take on it. Yeah, the marriage is so fun. It is such a fun part of it, and I think like any long-term relationship it has its complications. And I think at the core of Kate and Hal’s relationship, I think they have a meeting of the minds. I think they really are good partners in that way. I think as frustrating and maddening as Hal can be, I think Kate can always see his brilliance, what he’s really good at and how he does things with ease that she just does cannot do with ease. There’s that certain kind of person who just walks in a room and is just affable and fun and can tell little side jokes and knows everyone’s wife’s name and their dog’s name and has little bits. And I think all of that small talk is painful for Kate. I think she’s uncomfortable and she’d rather talk about, get to it and talk about the facts and what she needs to handle. So I think there’s a constant push and pull about what each of them are good at, what their strengths are and what the other’s strength is not. And I think they finish each other in that way, and it’s sort of sweet and heartbreaking at times. You root for them, but you’re sort of like, ugh, he’s a handful and she’s a handful, so who knows? But that’s the fun of it.

DB: Absolutely. And speaking of fun, you get to do some great physical comedy in this series, especially with Rufuss. There’s a great scene in the third episode. We won’t spoil it, but just really delicious to watch. I’m sure it was so much fun to play.

KR: So much fun.

DB: Just talk about working with humor in this series, which is in many ways very heavy, very complex and emotional things are happening, but you get these moments where you get to just kind of burst with physical comedy and humor. Just talk about how fun that is for you to play and also finding those moments and navigating the tone of the show.

KR: I love those moments. The humor and the sparkle of it, I love. I think it’s so fun. I think it’s so indicative of Debra and what she does really well. She’s so smart, obviously, and so knowledgeable about this world and is obviously interested in this world, but it’s that stuff that’s the gold to me. I mean, I love it. It’s so fun to do. I mean, listen, I’m not really trained in much, but the one thing I am trained in is dance. And so all of that stuff is my favorite stuff. I mean, that’s how I translate something anyway, kind of more physically. So I’m really interested, it’s so fun to get to do something like this at this point in my life. I feel like I’m just incredibly grateful. It’s a really fun moment for me.

DB: No question. So fun for the audience to watch too. Before I let you go, Keri, one final question on the season finale. We won’t go into any spoilers on what happens, but it’s such an exciting and shocking place to end the season. How did you feel when you read that on the page for the very first time and how excited are you for what it sets up for a potential second season of the show?

KR: I’m trying to remember it all now because I haven’t seen them all, but yes, I think I know what you’re talking about. So excited. Debra’s a smarty pants. She has a really strong sense of story and that’s always what I’m attracted to when I sign on to do a show is always the writing. And yeah, it’s left at a really good place. So hopefully, you never know what’s going to happen with these shows, but hopefully people will like it and they’ll let us do another one to explore some of what could be.

DB: Well, when people do see the finale, they are going to absolutely want to see more. Keri Russell, congratulations on The Diplomat. Such a fabulous new series. Thanks so much for talking to Gold Derby today.

KR: Thank you so much.

