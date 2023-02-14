Watch Kevin Costner unbox the Golden Globe he won for ‘Yellowstone’ that he couldn’t accept in person

Kevin Costner has finally gotten his hands on the Best TV Drama Actor Golden Globe he won last month for “Yellowstone.” The Oscar winner couldn’t attend the Jan. 10 ceremony due to flooding near his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., as Regina Hall, who presented his category, memorably explained on stage. In a video posted Monday night on his social media accounts, Costner unboxed the statuette he finally received in the mail while recounting the Globes night he didn’t expect.

“We felt so horrible about that and there was just nothing we could do. We watched the time, like a sand in a bottle, go out as our chances dimmed of getting there,” Costner said of him and his wife Christine being unable to travel down to L.A. because of the flooding. “I never liked to be too cool for school. I wanted to be there. And Chris realized that my heart was a little bit low,” he continued, adding that his wife bought 30 balloons for their home viewing party with their family. “We watched the whole doggone thing. And my kids heard our name be called and we weren’t at one of the greatest parties in the world. We wanted to be, but we found ourself together as a family. My children heard my name called and they stood up and they cheered.”

The package Costner received included the envelope containing the nominees’ names on the outside and his name on the inside. “Believe me, when you’re at a night like that, you all want to win, and it’s kind of a long night when someone doesn’t call your name,” he said. “And I’ve been lucky enough to have it called, but here it is. I’m so glad I have this. I wish I, again, could have been there.”

Costner previously won Globes for Best Director and Best Drama Picture for “Dances with Wolves” (1990) and Best Limited/TV Movie Actor for the 2012 Western miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys.” As he reflected on the win, Costner did not mention “Yellowstone” or anyone associated with the Taylor Sheridan hit by name. Last week, our sister site Deadline reported that the actor might leave the Paramount Network series over scheduling conflicts.

Costner did thank “everyone” who supported him throughout his four-decade-plus career. “When you first come to Hollywood, you’re just wanting to get your first job. You’ve seen these things and you even wonder if you’re ever gonna get in a room like that. It feels really good to have this. There’s no substitute for being there, but my wife made a night of it for us,” he shared, clasping the trophy in his hands. “Now I’m holding it, and for everybody who supported me, for the Hollywood Foreign Press for thinking enough of what I did this year. I’m so glad I’ve found the movies in my life that made a difference. I don’t know what would’ve happened to me if I hadn’t found the movies. Thank you to everyone.”

