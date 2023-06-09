Kieran Culkin on what happens to Roman after the ‘Succession’ finale: ‘I don’t think he’s OK’

For the first time since “Succession” ended with a shocking finale that left the Roy family more fractured than ever before, series star Kieran Culkin has weighed in on the fate of his character, Roman.

Speaking to Variety in an interview published Friday, Culkin said Roman’s final appearance on the Emmy Award-winning drama – sitting alone in a bar drinking a martini, the drink of choice of his former mentor with benefits, Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) – was anything but a happy ending.

“None of the siblings are in a particularly good place at the end,” he said to Variety. Culkin added that he had heard people speculate Roman’s final inscrutable expression suggested he might be fine. “I don’t think it’s as simple as, ‘Well, I guess I’ve got my riches and my martini, I’m fine.’ I don’t think he’s OK. No,” Culkin said.

Following the series finale, creator Jesse Armstrong said he felt Roman had really gone back to square one. “Roman ends up exactly where he started. He is that guy still and he maybe could have easily been a playboy jerk with some slightly nasty instincts and some quite funny jokes. He could have stayed in a bar being that guy, and this has been a bit of a detour in his life, I’d say,” Armstrong said in an interview HBO posted immediately following the finale last month.

Culkin said Armstrong’s interpretation of Roman’s conclusion was “cool” and since it was Armstrong who wrote the series and character, “that seems to be the one that’s right.”

But Culkin said his take on Roman’s final moments was more complex. “People inevitably do grow when they go through experiences like this. I think he has evolved as a person. I don’t think he’s gained nothing from this,” Culkin said, a comment somewhat in conflict with Armstrong’s view that people don’t necessarily change. “I think there’s something he must have taken away from it, whether or not that’s for better or for worse.”

But more important, Culkin said, is that Roman’s had his family stripped away – and despite their abusive and toxic relationship, it’s something that he won’t be able to easily replace.

“The thing that gets me, even at the end of Season 3, was if Roman’s cut out of the company, and there’s no reason for him specifically to come to the office and interact with his siblings, they don’t have the capacity to say, ‘Hey, I miss you. Let’s get together and hang out,’” Culkin said. “I think he not only just genuinely loves his family, I think he needs them. Now that it’s done, and he’s out, and they’re all out: When is he going to see them again? Who does he have? He has fucking nobody. That’s it. And siblings are out there, somewhere. And it’s not like we’re gonna get together for a beer. He’s very much alone. Have you ever seen Roman with a friend?”

In the interview with Variety, Culkin also spoke about Roman’s drink order, the martini. As mentioned, that has some ties to Gerri – but Culkin wasn’t ready to confirm the beverage choice meant anything in particular.

“I have my thoughts on that, but I don’t really want to put that out there. Jesse didn’t write that in for that reason — I’m pretty sure he just said, ‘…orders a drink.’ So that’s not a pointed ‘Roman-orders-Gerri’s-drink’ moment, as far as I’m concerned,” Culkin said. “Whether or not that was my intention behind it, I will keep to myself.”

Culkin is widely expected to get nominated for the first time in the Best Drama Actor category for his “Succession” Season 4 performance. All episodes of the series are streaming on Max.

