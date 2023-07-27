Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Kieran Culkin is entering the “Succession” episode “Church and State”” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. “Church and State” aired on May 21, 2023, and is the ninth and penultimate episode of the HBO drama’s fourth and final season.

In “Church and State,” as the Roy family members gird themselves for patriarch Logan’s (Brian Cox) wrenching and emotional funeral, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) finds himself at odds with Rava (Natalie Gold) and receives inopportune news from Jess (Juliana Canfield). Later, it’s back to scheming and plotting as usual as the pregnant Shiv (Sarah Snook) tries to reposition herself within a new political landscape and Kendall rallies supporters to his side. The episode was written by series creator Jesse Armstrong and directed by Mark Mylod.

This year marks the third Emmy nomination Culkin has received for “Succession” but his first as Lead Drama Actor, the first two being in supporting. He’s looking for his first win. For this 2023 contest, Culkin is competing against his “Succession” castmates Cox and Strong as well as Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”).



“Succession” received a chart-topping 27 Emmy nominations this year, including Best Drama Series, along with bids for 14 of its acting regulars/guest performers, three directing nods and a writing nomination. The series has earned 55 Emmy nominations all told in its four seasons and won 13 to date.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions