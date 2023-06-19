Why Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’) will win Best Drama Actor at the Emmys

Kieran Culkin has been Emmy nominated in the drama supporting actor category for the past two seasons of “Succession.” He was widely predicted to win last year for his role as Roman Roy but lost to his co-star Matthew MacFadyen. TV academy voters are familiar with Culkin’s performance and it’s clear they like him. But he hasn’t won yet. Why is that? The reason (and why his on-screen father Brian Cox has yet to prevail in the lead category), is the lack of chance to showcase emotional depth.

Macfadyen (and Jeremy Strong who won Best Drama Actor) were afforded opportunities to show off a full range of emotions. That’s why they’re the only regular cast members of this two-time Best Drama Series champ to take home Emmys. That should change this season though due to Culkin’s character’s tumultuous journey in the show’s swan song season. Roman was such a key player in the turmoil of season 4 that Culkin has been submitted in the lead category for the first time.

The actor was given a scene in the show’s penultimate episode, “Church and State,” that ranks among the show’s most memorable and powerful. It was notable for both its rawness and unexpectedness. Roman bursts into an intense crying fit while delivery a eulogy at his father’s funeral. What makes the moment so powerful is that we’d never seen Roman shed a single tear. But as they say, when it rains, it pours.

Culkin displays an immense acting range and capacity for depth with Roman. Since that episode aired, Culkin has shot up in our odds. While he still currently sits at 3rd in our combined odds, he is the clear frontrunner among our Experts, with 8 of 11 of them predicting victory for the 40-year-old former child star.

Recency bias will very much help Culkin also, as his show was the latest to premiere. It was well ahead of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” (Bob Odenkirk, 2nd among experts), as well as the MAX originals “The Last of Us” (Pedro Pascal, 4th among experts), “House of the Dragon” (Paddy Considine, 7th among experts) and FX’s “The Old Man” (Jeff Bridges, 6th among experts).

The only real hurdle for Culkin are his co-stars. Strong (3rd among experts) and Cox (5th among experts) are also ranked in the top 5 of our combined odds. Co-star confusion was a major factor in Lee Jung Jae’s (“Squid Game”) win in this race last year. And that was with only Cox and Strong facing off against each other. So this race will be no walk in the park for Culkin (“Succession”), but he’s far and away the one to beat.

